10 acre vegetation fire along the Fitzroy River

7.20PM: FIRE crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire along the Fitzroy River which is about 10 acres in size.

At least one urban crew and one rural crew are at the scene, six kilometres south along River Rd from Georges Rd along the Fitzroy River.

6.50pm: ONE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene with more en route to a vegetation fire on the Fitzroy River.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said an urban crew was at the scene now but were unable to access the fire and were waiting for a rural crew to arrive to see what the situation was.

It is believed the fire is six kilometres south along River Rd from Georges Rd along the Fitzroy River.

6.33pm: FIREFIGHTERS are en route to a vegetation fire along the Fitzroy River.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed crews were en route to a vegetation fire at Midgee.

Reports indicate the fire is along River Rd, next to the Fitzroy River.

More to come.