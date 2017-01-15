34°
Community

10 businesses that opened in the region last year

15th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Jason Assay says he struggled to find employment following the mining downturn, but is happy to have found work with Gelatissimo at Stockland Rockhampton's Terrace development. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Jason Assay says he struggled to find employment following the mining downturn, but is happy to have found work with Gelatissimo at Stockland Rockhampton's Terrace development. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK070416ajobs1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PLENTY of new businesses decided to set up shop in our region last year, bringing everything from burittos to horse and carriage rides.

1. Subway Gracemere

Gracemere Subway manager Steph Edwards with franchisee Julie Nothling at the Gracemere store.
Gracemere Subway manager Steph Edwards with franchisee Julie Nothling at the Gracemere store. Contributed

The Gracemere store is the fourth franchise for Julie Nothling and her husband Justin, who will soon celebrate 11 years at the George St Subway and who also own the Allenstown and Stockland Shopping Centre franchises in Rockhampton.

Julie said when the Gracemere site became available after doors closed in February earlier this year they couldn't pass up the opportunity.

They opened the doors in June.

2. Burger Urge

The new Burger Urge manager kept busy with a constant flow of customers.
The new Burger Urge manager kept busy with a constant flow of customers.

Burger Urge opened its doors for the first time at Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace precinct at in March to a very warm reception.

Mr LaCruz, who has moved to Rockhampton from Venezuela, South America to manage the Burger Urge franchise, was thrilled with the first day of trade.

3. Guzman y Gomez

Stacey Sander working at Guzman Y Gomez.
Stacey Sander working at Guzman Y Gomez. Allan Reinikka ROK240316aguzman4

Every seven seconds, a burrito was in the hands of a hungry customer at Rockhampton's newest mexican eatery Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) for the store's grand opening in March.

With free burritos on offer, crowds flocked to Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace dining precinct for the grand opening at 11am.

Within 10 minutes, a line of customers eager to sink their teeth into GYG had snaked through the centre from the main The Terrace entry to the centre's information desk as between 40 and 50 staff members rushed to serve them.

4. Thailicious

Fresh Thailicious Delights team (left to right) Kamolwan Tongbai, Netinat Julasedtapanich, Bunthicha Suebma, owners Stephen Seaman and Tanawat Julasedtapanich and Kamokuan Tongbai.
Fresh Thailicious Delights team (left to right) Kamolwan Tongbai, Netinat Julasedtapanich, Bunthicha Suebma, owners Stephen Seaman and Tanawat Julasedtapanich and Kamokuan Tongbai. Amber Hooker

Stephen Seaman's passion for Rockhampton's culinary potential was infectious as he served up the first eager customers of his Kern Arcade shop front.

As co-owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights, Steve has operated one of the only food trucks in the state for the past 15 years alongside his wife, Tan.

But the couple could not be more excited over the family-run business' latest "incarnation" in what they see as the perfect location.

5. Anaconda

Anaconda was added to the list of stores in Stockland.
Anaconda was added to the list of stores in Stockland. Nev Madsen

Anaconda was just one of many store openings for Stockland Rockhampton before Christmas with a number of new retailers opening their doors within in the next week.

6. Salt N Battered

Iris Cheng at Salt n Battered.
Iris Cheng at Salt n Battered. Allan Reinikka ROK011216asaltnba

he new fish and chip retailer Salt and Bettered opened in Stockland Rockhampton in the food court late last year.

7. Stella Rossa

Stella Rossa officially opened at Stockland Rockhampton, near Kmart, on December 1.

8. Capricorn Carriages

Steve May and Kenny the Clydesdale.
Steve May and Kenny the Clydesdale. Amber Hooker

Steve and Kenny made their maiden journey around the Rockhampton CBD in October piquing the interest of children and adults alike.

9. Gelatissimo

Rockhampton&#39;s new Gelatissimo store - staff members Suze Pitcairn and Tim Jones.
Rockhampton's new Gelatissimo store - staff members Suze Pitcairn and Tim Jones. Kelly Butterworth

Geltissimo was the first of a host of food outlets to open at Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace last year.

Adding to the authentic Italian flavour and feel of the Gelatissimo experience is a tempting array of dolci (sweets) and freshly ground coffee.

10. Schnitz

Schnitz, the last store in Rockhampton&#39;s Stockland Terrace.
Schnitz, the last store in Rockhampton's Stockland Terrace. Trinette Stevens

Popular Australian franchise Schnitz welcomed customers in June at their ultra-urban store at The Terrace, Stockland Rockhampton - the first in Queensland outside of the south-east corner.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
One Nation a big chance at next state election: Letter

One Nation a big chance at next state election: Letter

'One Nation might not be the answer, but we are at the stage where both the Labor and Liberal parties are truly not.'

Two of Rockhampton Zoo's beloved animals die over three days

FAREWELL FRIEND: The Rockhampton Zoo today announced the passing of Lochy, their largest male grey kangaroo.

HEAVY HEARTS: 'Surgery would not have been able to save Lochy'

SHARK SIGHTING: What type of shark was spotted at Yeppoon?

A photo of a Surf Life Saving sign has appeared on several Facebook pages with posts that claim a shark has been spotted at Yeppoon beach.

UPDATE: Qld Surf Life Saving identify the species which closed beach

RESCUE MISSION: Family's terrifying night at sea

RMH Rescue brings the catamaran alongside the pontoon.

When their boat began to sink, they were forced to paddle by hand

Local Partners

Man caught with cut-throat razor twice in a week

He was 'too lazy' to take a weapon out of his car, and now he's paid the price

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Get prepared for another cyclone

Yeppoon SES volunteer Dean Gibson at the cyclone shelter at Yeppoon State High School.

WERE you prepared for Cyclone Marcia?

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend

Check out the LEGO this week

Looking for something to do? There's plenty happening in the region

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

New Flaming Lips album out now

New Flaming Lips album out now

The latest offering from Coyne and co has been described as 'trippy as hell'.

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

Nicole Kidman

Aussie star opens up about family life

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pictured during their relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Talitha Cummins claims she was sacked on maternity leave

She had expected to return to her weekend newsreading role

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

AUSSIE director roars with his feature film debut Lion.

POSSIBILTIY FOR SUBDIVISION! $199,000 Negotiable.

2 Alma Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This timber home is built on a 569m² corner allotment of prime real-estate. Only 2 streets from the new High Rise Apartments built on the river front. This...

10 ha Vacant and Ready To Build On

Lot 2 Goodman Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ... $269,000

This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ideal if you are looking at moving out of town and build your own home. Heaps of room to have horses a few...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $230,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

Affordable Luxury

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $299,000

This low-set modern brick home is still under the builder's warranty. A large open plan tiled and air-conditioned kitchen, dining and lounge with sliding glass...

Perfect Parcel of Land

20 Joseph Street, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality ... $135,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality and size. Close to the centre of Gracemere, just a short drive to schools and shops this...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!