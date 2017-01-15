10 businesses that opened in the region last year

Jason Assay says he struggled to find employment following the mining downturn, but is happy to have found work with Gelatissimo at Stockland Rockhampton's Terrace development. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

PLENTY of new businesses decided to set up shop in our region last year, bringing everything from burittos to horse and carriage rides.

1. Subway Gracemere

Gracemere Subway manager Steph Edwards with franchisee Julie Nothling at the Gracemere store. Contributed

The Gracemere store is the fourth franchise for Julie Nothling and her husband Justin, who will soon celebrate 11 years at the George St Subway and who also own the Allenstown and Stockland Shopping Centre franchises in Rockhampton.

Julie said when the Gracemere site became available after doors closed in February earlier this year they couldn't pass up the opportunity.

They opened the doors in June.

2. Burger Urge

The new Burger Urge manager kept busy with a constant flow of customers.

Burger Urge opened its doors for the first time at Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace precinct at in March to a very warm reception.

Mr LaCruz, who has moved to Rockhampton from Venezuela, South America to manage the Burger Urge franchise, was thrilled with the first day of trade.

3. Guzman y Gomez

Stacey Sander working at Guzman Y Gomez. Allan Reinikka ROK240316aguzman4

Every seven seconds, a burrito was in the hands of a hungry customer at Rockhampton's newest mexican eatery Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) for the store's grand opening in March.

With free burritos on offer, crowds flocked to Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace dining precinct for the grand opening at 11am.

Within 10 minutes, a line of customers eager to sink their teeth into GYG had snaked through the centre from the main The Terrace entry to the centre's information desk as between 40 and 50 staff members rushed to serve them.

4. Thailicious

Fresh Thailicious Delights team (left to right) Kamolwan Tongbai, Netinat Julasedtapanich, Bunthicha Suebma, owners Stephen Seaman and Tanawat Julasedtapanich and Kamokuan Tongbai. Amber Hooker

Stephen Seaman's passion for Rockhampton's culinary potential was infectious as he served up the first eager customers of his Kern Arcade shop front.

As co-owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights, Steve has operated one of the only food trucks in the state for the past 15 years alongside his wife, Tan.

But the couple could not be more excited over the family-run business' latest "incarnation" in what they see as the perfect location.

5. Anaconda

Anaconda was added to the list of stores in Stockland. Nev Madsen

Anaconda was just one of many store openings for Stockland Rockhampton before Christmas with a number of new retailers opening their doors within in the next week.

6. Salt N Battered

Iris Cheng at Salt n Battered. Allan Reinikka ROK011216asaltnba

he new fish and chip retailer Salt and Bettered opened in Stockland Rockhampton in the food court late last year.

7. Stella Rossa

Stella Rossa officially opened at Stockland Rockhampton, near Kmart, on December 1.

8. Capricorn Carriages

Steve May and Kenny the Clydesdale. Amber Hooker

Steve and Kenny made their maiden journey around the Rockhampton CBD in October piquing the interest of children and adults alike.

9. Gelatissimo

Rockhampton's new Gelatissimo store - staff members Suze Pitcairn and Tim Jones. Kelly Butterworth

Geltissimo was the first of a host of food outlets to open at Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace last year.

Adding to the authentic Italian flavour and feel of the Gelatissimo experience is a tempting array of dolci (sweets) and freshly ground coffee.

10. Schnitz

Schnitz, the last store in Rockhampton's Stockland Terrace. Trinette Stevens

Popular Australian franchise Schnitz welcomed customers in June at their ultra-urban store at The Terrace, Stockland Rockhampton - the first in Queensland outside of the south-east corner.