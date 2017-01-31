10 Central Queensland people that need your help

GO FUND ME campaigns are a common way for people all over the world to reach out for help in their time of need.

And plenty of the people who need a helping hand are from Rockhampton.

Currently there are 16,276 campaigns which have been started on the crowd funding website by Rockhampton residents.

As a way to help these people get the word out about their campaigns, the Bulletin has selected at random10 campaigns to feature.

Can you help?

1. Wildlife Rescue & Care Centre

Wildlife Rockhampton - Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release Inc. is run by volunteers willing to open their hearts and their homes for sick, injured or orphaned wildlife in the Rockhampton region.

After many years of caring for wildlife out of their homes, the organisation are aiming to raise enough funds to build a rescue and care centre so their wildlife can receive the best attention and chance possible.

By supporting Wildlife Rockhampton you are giving the local area's native animals a second chance for a happy, healthy life.

Any donations over $2 are tax deductible.

If you can help, click here.

2. Gary Gladmans Plight

Tragically, Rockhampton man Gary Gladmans doesn't know how much longer he has to live.

The Allenstown man has Inderstitial Lung Disease, Pullmonary Hypertension, CREST Syndrome, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis and all treatment options have been exhausted.

He has just had six months of chemotherapy and a prostaglandin and Iron infusion which were not successful.

Hi wife, who is also his carer, has Lupus disease and mobility has become a struggle.

Gary and his wife want to make their lives a little more comfortable.

Gary is required to be on permanent oxygen, and as such would like to purchase a portable oxygen machine, so he is able to spend his last days with my wife, not confined to a bed or couch.

Any additional funds will be put towards repairs to their car.

If you can help, click here.

3. Help Judy beat Parkinson's Disease

Gene Weeding's mother has always been a fighter.

She has fought and survived breast cancer, giving back all she could through supporting and fundraising for the breast cancer foundation, both during and after her treatments.

Unfortunately, after her battle with breast cancer was over, she was then diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and has been battling it for 10 years.

The medication she is currently taking is not effective enough in managing the disease and its ugly, quickly worsening symptoms and has forced Gene Weeding's mother and father to have to take money out of their superannuation funds to afford the prescriptions.

Fortunately, specialists have given her the go ahead to try the Deep Brain Stimulation Treatment, but it comes at a cost of $25,000.

If you can help, click here.

4. Help Mate Recover from car crash

At 6:35am on December 19, 2016, a Rockhampton man was involved in a horrible crash.

He was trapped in his vehicle in south Rockhampton for close to an hour after he crashed into a power pole.

He was flown to Brisbane with multiple broken ribs, a broken sternum, a fractured spine L1, no movement in his right leg and possible internal injuries.

It's going to be a long road to recovery for this man and is in need of a motorised scooter.

If you can help, click here.

5. Marvelous Marvin needs your help

Rockhampton pooch Marvin has been through a rough patch lately with two medical emergencies resulting in surgeries and liver and kidneys failure.

This fun loving, eating machine wants to get back on his feet so he can feel well enough to write more blogs and eat more food.

Read about Marvin's adventure's here and if you can help him get better, click here.

6. Helping From Heaven Donation Trailer

Helping From Heaven is a non profit community group established two years ago by Rockhampton's Jody Campion in honour of her mother who passed.

With the help of admins Nicky, Tegan and Maree, Helping From Heaven attempts to honour Jody's mum's memory by helping families who are high risk or simply down on their luck.

The members of Helping from Heaven (numbering almost 3000) generously donate furniture, food, clothing, books and toys which are then distributed to those in need.

Jody had saved enough money from her own pocket to purchase a trailer to assist in transporting larger items to our needy families, but unfortunately, this money was lost at a local shopping centre and has not been handed back in.

If you can help Helping From Heaven continue to help others, click here.

7. Dylan Olive - Car Accident

In the early hours of November 19, 2016, Rockhampton man Dylan Olive was involved in a serious car accident.

He was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital where scans revealed he had two lower back fractures, and some serious swelling.

Dylan, will recover however his beloved Mitsubishi Lancer VRX won't.

To help Dylan get back on the road into something he's comfortable in, and can love as much as his previous car, click here.

8. Our Eve Needs A Kidney

Young Capricorn Coast girl Eve is in desperate need of a kidney transplant.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the 11-year-old by her Auntie Melissa Tyson.

On January 25, Eve's parents Dawn and Dave took her to their GP as she hadn't eaten for two days.

Blood tests revealed young Eve's kidney's were failing and she was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Australia Day.

Eve has since been flown to Brisbane's Lady Cilento Hospital where she is receiving specialist treatment and requires a kidney transplant as her kidney function is at 10%.

Eve's Aunty is calling for donations to help support Eve and her family. If you can help click here.

9. Tim's battle with Brain Cancer

It's been a tough 10 years for Tim Miller.

After surviving the horrors of hurricane Katrina while on holiday in New Orleans and more recently enduring serious financial hardship and overcoming a battle with prostate cancer, Tim is now faced with the greatest fight of his life against brain cancer.

On the afternoon of his 66th birthday, the 4th of November, he received a phone call from his doctor regarding the results of a cat scan he had earlier that day.

The doctor advised that he had a 6cm x 3cm tumour on the brain and was rushed to the Gold Coast for further tests, which confirmed a stage-4 Glioblastoma.

He was then urgently admitted for surgery to have the tumour removed by the neurosurgeon.

This operation has seen Tim and his wife Joanne faced with enormous medical bills for which they didn't have the money, so we are making an urgent plea for everyone out there to support this Aussie battler, who for 40 years has served the community of Rockhampton as their local postie and good mate.

If you can help Tim and his family, click here.

10. Help Sharikah Hixon's family

Rockhampton's Sharikah Hixon has been fighting the medical battle of her life for the past two months.

Sharikah became sick with pneumonia and was flown to Brisbane for treatment. She has had several heart attacks and died three times. She was in a coma on life support and the decision was made to turn the life support off just after Christmas.

Bonita and Thomas, the parents of Sharikah, are in Brisbane with their baby girl, leaving her siblings at home here in Rocky to carry on with their schooling and taking care of the family home.

The family are struggling financially as well as emotionally and spiritually.

Tragically, Sharikah's kidneys have failed and the decision has been made to turn her life support off.

The family need to bring Sharikah home and lay her to rest here.

Sharikah is a beautiful girl, doing her schooling and just starting her life. As a young woman, she is beautiful, both inside and out.

If you can help the Hixon family, click here.