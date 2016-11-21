10 charged over drug trafficking, guns in CQ

The charges relate to the alleged supplying of cannabis and methylamphetamine to the Rockhampton area over a period of 12 months.

A 44-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with drug trafficking offences after search warrants executed in Central Queensland last week.

Police have charged 10 people on 33 charges following the execution of search warrants in Longreach, Barcaldine and Blackall.

Officers from Longreach Criminal Investigation Branch together with officers from the Stock and Rural Crime Investigations Squad and uniform officers from Aramac, Barcaldine and Blackall executed a total of 12 search warrants between November 16 and November 19.

The charges include two counts of possessing unregistered firearms (rifles), four counts of possessing dangerous drugs and eight counts of possessing drug utensils.

As part of the operation the 44-year-old man, from Park Avenue, was charged with 16 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs and contravening a requirement. The charges relate to the alleged supplying of cannabis and methylamphetamine to the Rockhampton area over a period of 12 months.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 12, 2016.

The rest of those charged will appear in Blackall Magistrates Court and Barcaldine Magistrates Court on February 20, 2017.