10 Rockhampton child centres not meeting standards

TEN child care facilities in Rockhampton are among hundreds across Queensland that do not meet national standards.

Data released by an independent authority overseeing the ratings revealed which operators have failed to pass the national quality framework standards to date, that were set down in 2012.

There are four facilities in Rockhampton out of 51 that had yet to be rated. The criteria was set in 2009, giving states six years to reach the standards it had agreed to with other states.

Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham took aim at his state counterpart, saying Queensland needed to do more to ensure child care centres were up to scratch.

"Queensland families reasonably expect that the centre their child attends meets nationally agreed standards."

Queensland Education Minister Kate Jones said the Turnbull Government failed to fund the escalating costs of childcare regulation and compliance in Australia.

The 10 Rockhampton facilities rated Working Towards NQS include:

PCYC Rockhampton School Age Care

Stapleton Park Bridge Street, North Rockhampton Allies Early Learning Centre Outside School Hours Care Service

Allenstown State School 13-33 Upper Dawson Rd

Elfin House Community Child Care Centre,

132 Elphinstone Street, North Rockhampton

Mt Archer Early Learning,

Mt Archer Early Learning,

Frenchville Childcare ,

St Anthony's School Outside School Hours Care ,

Bundara Kindergarten,

Kinta Kids Child Care Centr e,

She said this year the Federal Government was only providing $2.2 million towards regulation in Queensland under the National Quality Agenda Partnership.

"That's less than 10 per cent of the total cost," she said.

"What is so unfair for parents is that the Federal Government agreed to contribute 40 percent towards the total cost of regulation under the COAG deal."

Mr Birmingham countered Ms Jones' comments, saying the Federal Government's priority is to provide assistance that helps families, "not state and territory bureaucrats".

"That's why the Coalition's child care reforms include more than $3 billion in additional funding to give one million families more affordable, accessible and fairer child care."

Ms Jones said the National Quality Agenda Partnership was intended to be an ongoing agreement to ensure safe, quality services for children and their families.

"When Queensland was solely responsible for childcare regulation prior to 2009, regulators were proactively monitoring service compliance on average more than three times a year," she said.

Mr Birmingham said the state of Queensland was responsible for assessing, approving and monitoring the quality of childcare services.