10 days - still no sign of Rockhampton's division one winner

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 12th Oct 2016 10:53 AM
There is a mystery first division Gold Lotto winner that bought a ticket at Underwood Market Place. Photo: Inga Williams / The Reporter
Inga Williams IR080113LOTTO4

IF YOU purchased a lotto ticket in Rockhampton in the past three weeks, you should check your drawers and wallets for tickets as you could have won $800,000.

Golden Casket has now been waiting 10 days for the customer who purchased their division one winning entry in the Rockhampton suburb of Allenstown to check their Saturday Gold Lotto ticket from October 1's draw and realise it's worth $800,000.　

Golden Casket spokesperson Belinda McDougall said the division one winning ticket was not registered to a Winners Circle card so instead of being able to contact the customer with the life-changing news, officials have to wait patiently by the telephone for the winner to phone them.　

"With an $800,000 first division prize going wanting, it might be a good time for Saturday Gold Lotto players to have a hunt around the house for any entries that may have gone astray or been forgotten," Ms McDougall said.　

"We're all guilty of shoving that pile of papers in a drawer or cupboard in a quick tidy-up so the division winning ticket could be just waiting for rediscovery.　

"You may not think it's possible that you could be the mystery division one winner we're searching for, but if you purchased an unregistered entry in Saturday Gold Lotto in Allenstown that you haven't quite got around to checking, you're in with a chance!　

"We recommend anyone who believes they are holding the division one winning entry to keep it in a safe place and contact Golden Casket as soon as possible on 131 868 to start the prize claim process."　

The division one winning entry was purchased from The Lucky Charm Allenstown, Shop 1 in Allenstown Plaza, Canning Street in Allenstown.　

Throughout Australia, there were five entries that won a first division prize of $802,260.67 in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3673 on Saturday 1 October.

Along with the winning entry from Allenstown, there were another two first division winning entries from Queensland and two purchased in Victoria.

The other division one winning entries from Queensland were purchased in the central western town of Blackall and on the Sunshine Coast.　

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3673 were 35, 6, 26, 14, 22 and 37 with the supplementary numbers 31 and 10.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  gold lotto, lotto win, winner

