10 jobs you can apply for in Central Queensland right now

Now Hiring written on the Wipe board

1) Gardener (Casual)

Are you hardworking, motivated, have a passion for working outdoors and an interest in gardening? The Rockhampton Regional Council Parks section is currently seeking casual gardeners to join their team to carry out horticultural and arboriculture tasks in the planning, development and maintenance of parks, gardens and cemeteries within the Rockhampton Region. You must be available to work short term, ad hoc engagements and be willing to work in all areas of the Parks Department.

Your good communication skills, positive attitude, willingness to learn and ability to work productively within a team environment will ensure your success in this position.

This position requires the completion of a satisfactory Criminal History Check - Police Certificate (Australia Wide Name Only Police Check).

For more information on the above position or to obtain an application kit please phone 4936 8352 or visit www.rrc.qld.gov.au

2) Physical Education Teacher

Applicants who have Co-curricular coaching experience and qualifications are highly desirable.

Rockhampton Grammar School values teachers whose demonstrated involvement in sport and/or cultural activities inspires their students to reach new heights and perform to the best of their abilities every day. Download the RGS Employment brochure, watch the School video, read the position descriptions and apply at www.rgs.qld.edu.au/employment.

Apply now. Applications close 17 November 2016

3) Salesperson

Trend Interiors Tile & Carpet Court have a vacancy for a salesperson.

The position involves sales in Floor & Window Coverings. The position also involves measuring and quoting using a modern well equipped vehicle. We offer an attractive salary and bonus package. Experience in sales is an advantage but not essential as full training will be provided.

Carpet Court is the largest flooring retailer in Australia.

Apply in writing to P.O. Box 5623, Red Hill Qld 4701 or email trendrok@bigpond.net.au

4) Refrigeration / Air Conditioning Technician

Bill White's Electrics is a well established, professional company providing excellence in all fields of Electrical, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning applications.

Become a part of a family owned business that has worked in the Central Highlands for more than 30 years.

Skills and attributes required: Australian Refrigeration trade qualifications; Driver's license; Experience in commercial Electrical, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning applications; Highly Motivated; Willingness to relocate to a rural town; Dual trade - Electrician & HVAC Technician will be looked upon favourably.

Immediate start available.

To apply to these positions please forward resume with cover letter to frontdesk@bwer.com.au or for more information please call the office on (07) 4982 1919

5) Commercial Aluminium Fabricators and Fitters.

Commercial door and window fabricators required for JM Kelly's Rockhampton factory, as well as Glaziers/Fitters. Industry experience and references are required.

To apply email simonwatkins@jmk.com.au

6) Qualified Massage Therapists Required

For New Parkhurst Town Centre - Full Time Positions

To apply, please phone Helen on 0410 092 258 or email bobbyslade0@gmail.com

7) Tenancy Management Officer

Permanent full time

Are you looking to join a great team in an organisation focussed on making a difference to the lives of people in Central Queensland?

This exciting role will provide quality tenancy management for a range of housing options within the AnglicareCQ's housing portfolio, to provide positive outcomes for tenants as they are supported to transition to self sustained tenancies.

If you are a self motivated and enthusiastic team player, we'd like to hear from you.

Application information including position description is available on our website at

www.anglicarecq.org.au or contact Sharon on (07) 4837 5300, spabis@anglicarecq.org.au

Applications close: Friday 18 November 2016

8) Contract And Production Manager

LCR Group is a privately owned company providing mining and industrial services to the resources, construction and heavy industry sectors within Australia and Overseas. Employing a workforce in excess of 300 people, the Company prides itself on being a progressive employer with an innovative and supportive culture.

We are currently seeking an experienced Contract and Production Manager. This position will be located in Blackwater.

Please note that this is a residential role and as such, the successful applicant will need to reside in Blackwater, Central Queensland. Accommodation will be provided for the successful applicant.

Key responsibilities include:

. Management and monitoring of client production KPIs

. Developing site based efficiency plans and performance targets and proactively working with the Project Managers in taking corrective action

. Contractual and Commercial Management of mining services contracts

. Proactively managing the customer relationships and day to day liaison with the customer/s and contract personnel

. GPS production management, interpretation, monitoring and safe scheduling for LCR's equipment and people in an

effective manner.

. Daily, weekly and monthly report preparation which will include contract variation analysis and administration.

Strategically, you will work along side the Project Manager to manage project performance for all stakeholders.

This position requires a diligent, resilient contract professional with a keen eye for detail to drive performance and

efficiency improvements. The successful applicant will ideally have worked in a similar role in a heavy industrial /

resource sector with prior experience in contract management. Exceptional people, business and contract analysis skills

are a critical component for this position. You will be required to have advanced excel skills and experience with the

Navision Accounting Platform will be highly regarded. A safe working attitude and behaviour is critical for all stakeholders.

As part of our normal recruitment process, shortlisted candidates may be required to undertake a Hogan Safety Assessment and a pre-employment medical including a drug and alcohol screen.

Due to the high volume of applications please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applications close will close 28 November 2016.

LCR is an Equal Opportunity Employer

If you feel you have the necessary skills and commitment to fill this role, please forward your application to the HR Department by emailing recruitment@lcrgroup.com.au

9) Mount Morgan Medical

is currently seeking an experienced and qualified Clinical Nurse to join their team on a part time basis.

Qualifications: Candidate must be, reliable hard worker with the following key qualifications:

. A registered nurse (Division1), general certificate

Responsibilities:

. Assess the health care needs of patients and formulate, implement and evaluate a plan of care, in partnership with the patient.

. Support and participate in evidence-based programs to evaluate and improve the quality of nursing care and patient outcomes.

. Develop and maintain collaborative relationships with all disciplines.

Candidates who possess above qualifications and experience are encouraged to apply.

Please send resumes with supporting documents to: admin@mtmorganmedical.com.au

10) Printer

North Rockhampton

. First class print operation

APN Print has an opportunity for an Offset Printer at its printing facility in Rockhampton, Queensland.

Based in Kawana, North Rockhampton this position would suit an individual with a sound background in Lithographic printing. The web-offset printing facility offers a Manugraph Cityline 48 page multitower printing press.

Applicants who thrive in an environment where customers are the focus and who are willing to embrace change and contribute to the development of a first class print operation will be ideally suited.

Training and support will be provided.

Applicants need to:

. Be a competent Lithographic printer

. Demonstrate the ability to work as part of a small multi-skilled team.

. Have excellent communication skills.

. Work flexible shifts and extra hours if required.

If you meet these criteria and would like to play a key role in this exciting and progressive media company, please forward your application by close of business Friday 14th November 2016 to either:

scott.henshaw@apnprint.com.au or

Scott Henshaw,

Print Manager,

APN Print Rockhampton,

PO Box 3380

North Rockhampton, 4701, Qld., Australia