10 places to buy unique Christmas presents in Rocky

Kealie Pollett showing what kind of unique Christmas present ideas people can buy from Sam Wray Chocolates in the Kern Arcade.

CHRISTMAS shopping is well and truly underway, but there are always the last minute shoppers and the people you need to buy a present for who are hard to buy for.

With five weeks left of shopping time, we decided to provide a list of places in Rockhampton where shoppers can find unique gift ideas, and help keep the money locally.

Some of the places are locally owned businesses while others sell products made by local craftspeople and artists.

1. Luna Markets

There are two opportunities to attend Luna Markets before Christmas - tomorrow night at the East St Christmas Fair (starts at 7pm) and Carols By Candlelight at the Rockhampton Music Bowl on December 10 (starts at 5pm).

2. Kern Arcade Markets on Sunday morning

There are a wide range of items for sale at the markets, from plants grown locally to handmade items, clothing, toys, and other unique gift ideas.

The markets run from 8am-noon.

3. Walter Reid Cultural Centre

The Christmas Shop at Walter Reid Cultural Centre - Reid's Gallery And Gift Shop. Open 7 days 10am-3pm until 24th Dec.

4. Emu Park Markets

The markets at Emu Park are on this Sunday.

Emu Park Lion's Club Bell Park Picnic Markets are on again THIS Sunday 20th NOVEMBER from 8am to 12noon.

There are over 100 stalls: Local art & crafts; Fresh fruit & veg; Home made cakes, jams, relishes; Local honey; Live music; Plants & pots; Books & DVD's; Jumble stalls; Adults & kids clothing; Jewellery; and Tea, Coffee & Food

5. Fig Tree Markets in Yeppoon

Fig Tree Creek Markets Sunday, 4 Dec 8am - 12noon.

Fig Tree Creek Markets are organised by Keppel Coast Arts and held on the first Sunday each month, adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek Roundabout, Yeppoon.

6. The Mill Gallery

The Mill Gallery at Yeppoon is a place for Central Queensland craftspeople and artists to showcase their pieces and sell some of their items.

The gallery currently has pottery, turned wood, felt handbags, seashell wear, cards, paintings, photographs, prints, tapestries (featuring owls, eagles and lions) and pillow cases (featuring art created by Jet James).

The gallery, located at 31-15 Normanby St, is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm.

7. Rockhampton Art Gallery

Not only does the art gallery display amazing art works, it has an array of items for sale that could make great Christmas presents.

Currently, the gallery has lego sets for sale for $3 as it prepares for Towers of Tomorrow which starts December 10 until March 5.

There are also special placemats for children, wrapping paper, cards, wheat bags, books, calendars, packets of handmade shaped crayons, kites, baby wraps, handmade money pots, clutches and earrings.

For more information, click here: Rockhampton Art Gallery shop

8. Sam Wray Chocolates

If you don't know about this great little shop, you've been missing out.

Sam Wray Chocolates (locally owned and operated) is located in the Kern Arcade and doesn't just sell hand crafted chocolates that taste divine. They also sell Australian made sauces, jams, teas, lollies and gift baskets.

9. Blue Truffle Gourmet Deli

Most people know this food establishment to serve a great breakfast or lunch, and even caters for gluten intolerant customers or vegetarian and vegans.

However, it also sells unique food products for your pantry including pastas, sauces, teas, oils and other gourmet items.

10. A Man's Toyshop

From tool sets and bearings to replica's of pirate ships, this locally owned and operated store has all kinds of unique items that could fit under the Christmas tree ---- or a backyard tree with some tinsel.

You need to go and walk through the store to see what unique items - with a D1 55 Komatsu dozer and a W5-20 Komatsu loader being the biggest items and a motorbike hearse being one of the most unique items.

There are also TV size replica models of the Black Pearl available for sale at A Man's Toyshop