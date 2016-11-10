100% FIFO the 'cancer of the bush'

KATTER'S Australian Party MPs have called 100% fly in, fly out mines the "cancer of the bush" and vowed to support a government bill to ban the practice.

Queensland Mines Minister Anthony Lynham on Tuesday tabled legislation that would make it illegal for a mine to discriminate against a job applicant based on their location.

Two mines in central Queensland have entirely FIFO operational workforces.

Katter's Australian Party announced on Wednesday they would support the bill.

Dalrymple MP Shane Knuth said the bill would return jobs to local communities.

"I have two mines on my doorstep and not one single job goes back into the local community," Mr Knuth said.

"Contractors don't even use the motels, and the food is sourced elsewhere.

"We want to see our communities thrive, and we look forward to any opportunity to make that happen."

But the bill is not expected to impact on the proposed Carmichael mine in central Queensland as the legislation will not cover a mine more than 100km away from a town with a population of 200.

Mount Isa MP Rob Katter said "The practice seems attractive but it's toxic to families, it's toxic to communities and it robs these areas of any chance of development for that generation.

"This bill is a positive step but it remains to be seen if it will be robust enough to do the job."

Queensland Opposition Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington said on Tuesday the government's proposal was similar to the LNP's previous position.

"The LNP always supported strong regional communities and wanted resource companies to do more to employ locals and support local businesses," she said.

