100 players attend 5th annual congress

The Yeppoon Bridge Club hosted its 5th Annual Congress.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor, Bill Ludwig, was kind enough to open the day.

Players came from Clubs ranging from Proserpine to the Gold Coast. Around 100 competing players took part with the event held at the Yeppoon Masonic Hall.

Les Bonnick from Hervey Bay was our very capable Director. He managed player's problems and scoring with great skill - a big "Thank You" to Les.

Many thanks to our Convenor Denise O'Regan for all her organisational skills re the preparation of the Congress.

Where would we be without our wonderful kitchen helpers who kept us 'overfed' all day and our great players who have donated time/gifts and most important willingness to help whenever asked.

This year we added a new Annual Congress Prize for Novice Players in our Club. This will be known as the 'Maureen Barton Memorial Award'.

Maureen was one of the main instigators of the Yeppoon Bridge Club coming into existence. Sadly Maureen passed away earlier this year and this recognition award was initiated by Maureen's friends and relations as an encouragement to new players.

Where would we be without our wonderful sponsors - 'nowhere'.

Thank you so very much to all the local businesses who support and assist us all year through. We do hope that all members continue to support you.

Last but by no matter least our State and Federal members who have assisted us from our early 'teething' days.

A list of all these wonderful businesses/members/banks/groups can be found on the Club website and the handouts used by all players attending the Congress.