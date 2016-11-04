10,000 steps to a healthier Rocky

L-R Kylie Becker from CQ Day and Night Chemmart Pharmacy with Simone Dargel and Cassie Buckley encourage people to get out and exercise.

THE CQ Day and Night Chemmart Pharmacy team are taking the lead and kicking the kilos one step at at time.

Pharmacist Kylie Becker is among the staff who are encouraging customers to get on board their new health promotion which offers a holiday of a life time in exchange for 10,000 steps.

"We have a promotion running in store for Chemmart rewards customers where you record your daily step count and once you reach 10,000 steps you get an entry into the competition to win a $7,500 travel voucher,” Kylie explained.

"You have to sync your 10,000 steps with one of your devices whether it's your Iphone, your fit bit or Strava, any of those apps.

"If they (kick the kilo participants) were also Chemmart rewards members essentially you could do both.”

Kylie said unfortunately Rockhampton usually received a bit of a bad wrap about being on the overweight side which was even more reason to jump on board the health kick.

"Our focus is on community health and wellness and encouraging people to get active, to get well, stay well and keep well,” she said.

"So we're heading back to basics in promoting exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

"It doesn't have to be difficult, it doesn't have to be expensive, we've got a beautiful river and beautiful parks so you can get out and get as many steps in as you can.”

Kylie said she hoped the promotion encouraged the community to get active and stay healthy.