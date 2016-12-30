101 Christmases for Florence

CAPRICORN Gardens was the setting for Yeppoon's Florence Atkinson to celebrate with her 101st Christmas among family and friends.

Florence, nee Young, was born in August 1915 and was only four months old when she experienced her first Christmas.

101 years later, Florence has memories of past Christmases filled with love and good cheer.

No matter how hard life may have been at times, Florence ensured that for her family, Christmas was always a happy and blessed time.

Florence, a resident at Blue Care Capricorn Gardens Nursing Home turned 101 on August 12.

She was honoured by the Banana Shire with a Certificate of Congratulations as Florence is the last surviving family member of prominent early pioneers Charles and Elsie Young of Dundee location, now known as Deeford.

Mayor Ferrier representing the Banana Shire recalled the difficulties and hardships endured by the early Pioneers. Charles Young was the first farmer elected to the Banana Shire Council and Mayor Ferrier commented on the difficulty he would have faced in just getting to the council meetings.

The meetings in those days were held at Banana some 40 miles away and Charles would have had to travel by horse back or Cob and Co. Coach from Dundee to Banana.

Along with a certificate of recognition Mayor Ferrier also presented Florence with some historical information regarding her father, a copy of recollections of their early life written by her sister, Jessica Halberstrata and a bouquet of flowers.

In response to the Mayors presentations, Florence remarked that she was overwhelmed and proud to receive the recognition of her family's contribution during those pioneering days and she was proud of the fact that she was part of the founding history of Deeford and Wowan.