11 Central Queenslanders go to hospital suffering heat illness

IT'S not news to anyone that it's hot.
Sweltering heat has taken over with readings of up to 30 degrees continuing well into the night and temperatures predicted to hit the low 40s by the end of the week.
While it's hard to ignore the heat, it's easy to forget these temperatures can be dangerous and even deadly.
There have been 11 heat-related emergency department presentations across Central Queensland since Saturday with two of these people being admitted to hospital.
Just last Friday, a Brisbane man fell ill with heatstroke and died while riding his dirt bike through the Beerburrum State Forest.
He left behind his pregnant wife who was due to give birth in two weeks.
A heatwave is on its way to Rockhampton, with 39-degree days Thursday and Friday, before hitting a 42-degree maximum on Saturday, January 21.
In comparison today's predicted high was 34 degrees with 45% humidity.
The Queensland Health Department has released tips to help people stay healthy and safe while living through the summer heatwave.
- Keep hydrated by drinking water regularly during the day. This generally means drinking two to three litres of water a day, depending on heat, humidity and your physical activity.
- If your doctor normally restricts your fluid intake, check how much to drink during hot weather. Drinking too much water can also be dangerous, so monitor the colour of your urine. It is recommended that your water consumption should ensure that your urine is light yellow.
- Avoid drinks with high levels of sugar, caffeine and alcohol and very cold drinks.
- Eat smaller, cool meals, such as salads. Do not take additional salt tablets unless prescribed by a doctor.
- Keep yourself cool. Use wet towels or scarves, put your feet in cool water or take cool (not cold) showers. Stay indoors in cool or air-conditioned facilities-either at home or at local shopping centres, libraries and cinemas.
- Close curtains and blinds, and open windows (if there is a cool breeze blowing) to reduce heat entering your home.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you can't avoid outdoor activities don't go out in the hottest part of the day, stay in the shade, drink plenty of water and wear a hat and light coloured, loose fitting clothing. Ensure infants and children do too.
- Do not leave children, adults or animals in parked vehicles, even for a short period of time.
- Keep in touch with sick or frail friends, neighbours and relatives to ensure that they are coping with the heat wave conditions.
- Watch or listen to news reports for information about the heat wave.