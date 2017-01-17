11 Central Queenslanders go to hospital suffering heat illness

IT'S not news to anyone that it's hot.

Sweltering heat has taken over with readings of up to 30 degrees continuing well into the night and temperatures predicted to hit the low 40s by the end of the week.

While it's hard to ignore the heat, it's easy to forget these temperatures can be dangerous and even deadly.

Three-day heatwave forecast over Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Bureau of Meteorology

There have been 11 heat-related emergency department presentations across Central Queensland since Saturday with two of these people being admitted to hospital.

Just last Friday, a Brisbane man fell ill with heatstroke and died while riding his dirt bike through the Beerburrum State Forest.

He left behind his pregnant wife who was due to give birth in two weeks.

Rockhampton is set for a heatwave this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Weather Zone

A heatwave is on its way to Rockhampton, with 39-degree days Thursday and Friday, before hitting a 42-degree maximum on Saturday, January 21.

In comparison today's predicted high was 34 degrees with 45% humidity.

The Queensland Health Department has released tips to help people stay healthy and safe while living through the summer heatwave.

Keep hydrated by drinking water regularly during the day. This generally means drinking two to three litres of water a day, depending on heat, humidity and your physical activity.

If your doctor normally restricts your fluid intake, check how much to drink during hot weather. Drinking too much water can also be dangerous, so monitor the colour of your urine. It is recommended that your water consumption should ensure that your urine is light yellow.

Avoid drinks with high levels of sugar, caffeine and alcohol and very cold drinks.

Eat smaller, cool meals, such as salads. Do not take additional salt tablets unless prescribed by a doctor.

