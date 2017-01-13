35°
News

$117,500 to 120 Rockhampton Go Fund Me campaigns

Sherele Moody
| 13th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Jayne Golder has created a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help her brother-in-law in Tasmania who is fighting cancer.
Jayne Golder has created a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help her brother-in-law in Tasmania who is fighting cancer. Chris Ison ROK050117cfundme5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON residents have donated more than $117,500 to 120 local Go Fund Me campaigns since the site started operating seven years ago.

Go Fund Me takes 6.75% from each donation, meaning the organisation has collected at least $7900 from Rockhampton campaigns since 2010.

ARM Newsdesk research reveals that Rockhampton-based appeals for cash cover everything from dreadlock removal to "new boobs”, cancer, the arts and domestic violence.

The region's most successful campaign is The Bellert Family in which 170 people gave $14,590 to help a couple with a seriously ill infant.

The goal for this fundraiser was $5000.

Other successful campaigns included Hannah's Brain Cancer Battle that raised $12,900 for a little girl battling cancer. The goal is $15,500.

A Little Bit of a Hand for Shane raised $9,600 for a former police officer undergoing cancer treatments; Pippa's Chance raised $7200 of a $50,000 goal for a little girl with serious health problems and disabilities; and Ferguson Family Fundraiser collected $7000 for a couple whose daughter was diagnosed with diabetes and whose mother needs treatment for cancer.

Only two of the region's Go Fund Me pages have raised more than $10,000, 25 pages raised up to $10,000 and 32 raised $5 to $1000.

About 61 Rockhampton Go Fund Me pages have no donations.

Consumer group Choice says potential donors should do a bit of research before shelling out their cash when they see a plea for help, just in case it was a scam.

"As a consumer, if you're planning on putting your money into a project you do need to do your homework,” Choice spokesman Tom Godfrey said.

"The onus is very much on you because there are very few legal or other requirements on the person actually asking for the money.”

Mr Godfrey also suggested donors and site creators make sure they were across the fees charged by crowdfunding sites.

Danielle Logue is one of Australia's leading experts on crowdfunding.

Dr Logue said Go Fund Me-type fundraising campaigns were popular because they allowed generous Rockhampton residents to "connect” with causes on a personal level as opposed to being "mugged” by street collectors.

"The whole model of giving is shifting,” said the University of Technology Sydney management discipline group senior lecturer.

"Ease is one of the reasons why they're successful.

"People are becoming more familiar with, and trusting of, donating online.

"Campaigns are set up to provide you with that individual connection and to provide ongoing feedback of how the cause is going.

"What we call chugging - that is the mugging for charity form of fundraising strategy - turns a lot of people off, unlike these campaigns.”

Turning a charitable idea into a fundraising success

SHANE Golder has had a run of bad luck lately but his relatives are doing their best to get him back on his feet.

The former country cop was diagnosed with myeloid leukemia just weeks before Christmas.

The Tasmanian father-of-two is unable to work and his wife Mel has had to take a break from her job to be by his side as he undergoes daily treatment in hospital.

Mel is also looking after their children.

Mr Golder has relatives living in Rockhampton and Gladstone and on the Fraser Coast.

Rockhampton's Jayne Golder is thousands of kilometres away from the family but she is determined to make their lives easier.

Setting up the A Little Bit of a Hand for Shane Go Fund Me page was the first step in helping her brother-in-law.

Mrs Golder has raised $9600 of a planned $13,000 for her Tassie relative who will need a bone marrow transplant that can only be done in Melbourne.

"He's the best brother-in-law you could ever ask for,” the 46-year-old Department of Housing business support officer said.

"He's genuinely a truly lovely man.

"We are all devastated because my parents died of cancer and my husband's sister died of cancer as well.”

Ms Golder said a friend suggested that she start a Go Fund Me page for her relative.

"We initially asked for $5000 and we got that amount so we asked for more because they have to pay for petrol to get to the hospital, they have to pay for parking, they don't have much leave,” she said.

"They can't access Centrelink payments and his wife has to keep things running at home until they can get access to some of his super.

"I asked them if I could set it up but at first they were reluctant because they don't like asking for help.”

Ms Golder said getting the story and photo right was vital to the fundraiser's success.

"I asked them what they would like me to say because it's a very personal thing and it's their story that people are going to be reading,” she said.

"We wrote it together and the photos are a nice touch.

"It's important to keep updating the page because I don't want people thinking we won't be telling them where he is at with his treatment or if he's allowed out of hospital for a few days.”

For more information visit www.gofundme.com/a-little-bit-of-a-hand-for-shane

What the tax office says about money-making campaigns

ROCKHAMPTON residents raising money through Go Fund Me have no need to worry about tax implications unless they provide a product or service in return for donations.

Certified Practising Accountants Australia tax policy head Paul Drum explained money donated to personal causes, such as helping a family member in crisis, would be seen as a gift by the Australian Tax Office.

Mr Drum said this meant the money did not need to be declared when completing tax returns.

He said there was a downside though as contributors could not declare their donation in their tax returns unless the organisation receiving the cash was a deductible gift recipient.

Mr Drum said entrepreneurs seeking donations in return for a share in a proposed business or an actual product did face tax implications.

"If for example you said 'I've invented a new motorcycle helmet and　if you give us money to get this to market we guarantee you'll be one of the first people in the world to get this new helmet', then you're selling a helmet in a way. So there are income tax implications because this is business oriented.”

The Federal Government was forced back to the drawing board when 12 months ago when its Corporations Amendment (Crowd-Sourced Funding) Bill failed to make it through Parliament, with Labor claiming it failed to address stakeholder concerns.

Cashing in on a crowd - who's who in the online charity world

THERE are a number of internet-based crowdfunding sites operating in Australia.

Go Fund Me is the site most individuals turn to raise money for causes that impact them directly - such as helping a sick mate or collecting money to send a child to a sporting event.

The site describes itself as "the world's largest social fundraising platform” and claims to have collected more than $3 billion from more than 25 million donors.

Chuffed.org and Start Some Good target people and organisations wanting to raise money for community-based social enterprises such as housing for the homeless.

Pozible.com, Kickstarter.com and IndieGoGo.com are popular with budding entrepreneurs who want the community to fund projects such as music albums or business start-ups.

These three sites also provide a platform for individuals to raise money for personal projects such as helping mates or family through tough times.

All of the crowdfunding sites charge fees.

Go Fund Me, for example, takes a total of 6.75% from the donation pool before it is released to the page creator.

Pozible collects 3-5%, depending on the amount raised. It also charges 2.4-3.4% plus 30c for each credit card or PayPal transaction; and it has a bitcoin charge as well.

Kickstarter keeps 5% of all funds raised plus it collects 3% and 20 cents for each credit card transaction.

StartSomeGood.com takes 8% from donations and IndieGoGo collects 7-12%, including credit card charges.

Unlike the other crowdfunding sites, Chuffed.org campaigners do not pay any fees, instead donors pay 2-2.9% plus a 30c payment processing fee when they contribute to a cause.

- ARM NEWSDESK

　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian tax office certified practising accountants australia choice chuffed.org danielle logue donations fundraising go fund me indiegogo.com jayne golder kickstarter.com money paul drum pozible.com start some good tom godfrey

Michelle Landry's biggest challenge this year is Shoalwater

Michelle Landry's biggest challenge this year is Shoalwater

The MP reflects on 2016 and what's to come for this year

'GAME CHANGER': Pauline Hanson's plan to win the Queensland election

Pauline Hanson's One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson.

One Nation leader says she wants to give regional Queensland a voice

EXPLAINED: Why CQ's youth are voting for Hanson

REFILE: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is seen during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AAP Image/Sarah Motherwell) NO ARCHIVING

It was actually the younger generation leading the trend change.

REVEALED: How much money the troubled CQ Leagues Club owes

The CQ Leagues Club.

Club went into administration earlier this week

Local Partners

Mt Morgan serial driving offender 'knocking on prison's door'

Man caught while driving for the first time in six years

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

WATCH: Central Queensland's David and Goliath battle

Cattle being mustered at the Hillview property at Kunwarara.

Graziers and business owners to meet this afternoon

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Huge interest in Home and Away stars coming to Rockhampton

CELEBRATING ABILITIES: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Ability Ball held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

TV identities to visit the region for a good cause

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

A PROPERTY in Maleny has been transformed into a Hollywood-style movie set to film a trailer for a movie about the anti-bikie laws.

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Spark your passion for dance at open day this weekend

LET'S DANCE: Katherine's Academy of Dance junior contemporary students (from left) Piper Nielsen, Lauren Nelson, Caydence Cousins, Keeley Scoffin, Sarah Fuller, Tahlia Nelson, Sophie Lewis, Tahlea Miners-Gilbert and Alexis Scoffin.

Adults and children invited to explore their love of dancing.

Young guitarist Lachlan loves to solo like Slash

Lachlan Plant (14) with his new guitar.

Young muso's guitar talents impress audiences

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 Offers over...

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Prime Real Estate in superb Location!

159 Fitzroy Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Conveniently located close to Shopping Centres, CQ Tafe, Sporting facilities, Gyms, Restaurants and Hotels, this suburb of Rockhampton is rapidly growing. Only 2...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $299,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Magical Location – Sensational Views

6 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Upon entering this beautiful high-set Lammermoor home, you will be impressed with the flowing open spaces, the relaxed coastal atmosphere and spectacular Ocean...

Peaceful Country Living minutes from Town!

7 Springdale Avenue, Inverness 4703

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: Onsite. Get a taste of the country life at this one-acre property just 5 minutes’ drive from town! Surrounded by trees offering plenty of...

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $335,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

LARGE QUEENSLANDER IN ALLENSTOWN

114 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 $250,000

This is a Large Queenslander in a prime location on a 542 m2 allotment with rear lane access. Enjoy the space of large bedrooms and spacious living areas. If you...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

HOT PROPERTY: Yeppoon's 'dirt cheap' beach houses star on Today Show

The Today show presenters, from left, Steve Jacobs, Richard Wilkins, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffreys. Supplied by Channel 9.

Coast property market takes centre stage on national TV

SHOALWATER: Committee to ensure win-win for all stakeholders

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the call comes after the public meeting in Marlborough, which raised a number of issues with the proposal, particularly why the Australian Defence Force needs to acquire so much land.

Committee to ensure all stakeholders have a win-win outcome.

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!