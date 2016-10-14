11th storey unit up for grabs

THE ability to drop everything and jet off on a holiday, combined with stunning Rockhampton views make this CBD unit the ideal home for the white collar worker.

The Edge Apartment 11th storey unit, located in the heart of the city on 102 Victoria Parade, will go under the hammer early next month.

Century 21 agent Alan Spackman is in charge of the sale and said it was an "opportunity that doesn't always come up".

"It is very much suited to the professional person or retirees looking to downsize," Alan said.

"It offers a lot in a great location. Something to travel from, lock up the unit and go.

"There is great access to the bars and restaurants. And fitness clubs and the swimming pool and the riverbank are all within walking distance.

"As it is just under the penthouse, the views are exceptional. You can see the Berserker Ranges, the Fitzroy River, Mt Archer."

Alan couldn't speculate what he believed the two bedroom, two bathroom unit would go for but firmly expressed it was the right time to buy.

"These do come up from time to time but they are not common," he said.

"It is an opportunity that you don't necessarily get too often. And it is a very good buying time at the moment.

"Units like this have gone for over $500,000. Probably not in this market though.

So it really is the time to snap it up."

The 11th storey unit offers an open plan kitchen, dining, lounge, separate laundry and balcony. The main bedroom includes a walk-in-robe and ensuite.

The hammer goes down on November 5.