14% of renovators doing own electrical work

Landscaping (46%), demolition (43%) and interior design (77%) are also often tackled head on by plucky homeowners.

CONCERNS surrounding illegal renovation works have been raised after a survey showed 14% admitted they completed their own electrical, not a licensed electrician.

More than 2,200 ServiceSeeking.com.au customers were recently surveyed about their DIY projects.

They were asked what areas they were happy to do themselves and which services they always outsource to experts.

Seventy per cent of renovators admit to finishing some areas of their renovations themselves, with the most popular being painting. A whopping 82% say they did at least some of the painting in their recent transformations.

"It is without a doubt the one thing most people think they can have a crack at. And some people have a nifty touch with the paintbrush for sure,” says ServiceSeeking.com.au CEO Jeremy Levitt.

"But it can be time consuming and picky work, so it doesn't suit all temperaments. And a messy paint job can ruin an otherwise perfectly executed room. But when budgets are tight it is definitely the first thing renovators tackle themselves.”

Landscaping (46%), demolition (43%) and interior design (77%) are also often tackled head on by plucky homeowners.

The services which people tend to quite rightly outsource to the experts are electrical, plumbing, concreting and flooring and tiling services.

But 14% of respondents admit to doing their own electrical work, as did another 12% who did their own plumbing work during their renovation.

"Hopefully they were qualified electricians and plumbers doing their own renovation, otherwise that is alarming,” says Mr Levitt. "Not only is it illegal to work on electrical jobs without a licence, but it is downright dangerous. And an expert is only a click away.”

For renovation pricing guides for your next project see www.serviceseeking.com.au/blog