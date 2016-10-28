33°
15 jobs on offer in CQ right now

Madeline McDonald
| 28th Oct 2016 7:30 PM
Nurses are in demand in the CQ region
  • Rockhampton: Disability support worker at the Endeavour Foundation. Part time.

 

  • Rockhampton: Enrolled nurses at Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service. Full time.

 

  • Rockhampton: Fitters, boilermakers, scaffolders for UGL. Casual.

 

  • Rockhampton: Apprentice fitter at Department of Transport and Main Roads. Full time.

 

  • Rockhampton: Programmer/IT specialist at Dobinsons Spring and Suspension. Full time.

 

  • Gracemere: Centre supervisor/director at Gracemere Early Learning Centre. Full time.

 

  • Gracemere: Early childhood teacher at Gracemere Early Learning Centre. Full time.

 

  • Gracemere: Pharmacist at LiveLife Pharmacy. Full time.

 

  • Gracemere: Registered nurse at Gracemere Aged Care Facility (Blue Care). Part time.

 

  • Yeppoon: Instrumental music teacher/tutor at St Ursula's College. Part time.

 

  • Yeppoon: Boarding supervisor at St Ursula's College. Part time and casual.

 

  • Yeppoon: HC/MC truck drivers for JRT Construction and Equipment Hire. Casual.

 

  • Yeppoon: Head chef at Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Full time.

 

  • Emerald: Experienced underground miners at AMG Australian Mining Group. These are casual positions.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

employment jobs rockhampton

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

