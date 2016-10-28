15 jobs on offer in CQ right now

- Rockhampton: Disability support worker at the Endeavour Foundation. Part time.
- Rockhampton: Enrolled nurses at Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service. Full time.
- Rockhampton: Fitters, boilermakers, scaffolders for UGL. Casual.
- Rockhampton: Apprentice fitter at Department of Transport and Main Roads. Full time.
- Rockhampton: Programmer/IT specialist at Dobinsons Spring and Suspension. Full time.
- Gracemere: Centre supervisor/director at Gracemere Early Learning Centre. Full time.
- Gracemere: Early childhood teacher at Gracemere Early Learning Centre. Full time.
- Gracemere: Pharmacist at LiveLife Pharmacy. Full time.
- Gracemere: Registered nurse at Gracemere Aged Care Facility (Blue Care). Part time.
- Yeppoon: Instrumental music teacher/tutor at St Ursula's College. Part time.
- Yeppoon: Boarding supervisor at St Ursula's College. Part time and casual.
- Yeppoon: HC/MC truck drivers for JRT Construction and Equipment Hire. Casual.
- Yeppoon: Head chef at Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Full time.
- Emerald: Experienced underground miners at AMG Australian Mining Group. These are casual positions.