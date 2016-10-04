29°
News

1500 Central Queensland kids on domestic violence orders

Sherele Moody
| 4th Oct 2016 11:40 AM
FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KIDS in our region are being placed on domestic violence protection orders for abusing family members.

Queensland Police Service data shows children aged 10-18 years committed more than 1500 incidents of family abuse in the three years to December last year.

The data also reveals 967 children and teens breached their DVOs in the same period.

About 200 of those breaches happened in the central policing region that covers the Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay.

David Nugent, one of Australia's leading experts on male domestic violence perpetrators, said every controlling and abusive male that he has worked with displayed those behaviours in childhood.

The Heavy M.E.T.A.L Group founder said a change in attitudes about "male privilege” was needed across all levels of society to ensure boys and young men grew up respecting women.

AT A GLANCE

Number of people aged 10-18 by Queensland police region who breached domestic violence protection orders between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2015.

  • BRISBANE: 131
  • CENTRAL: 200
  • NORTHERN: 295
  • SOUTH EASTERN: 128
  • SOUTHERN: 213
  • QUEENSLAND: 967

Source: Queensland Police

"We need to look at our approach to male privilege and how we speak about our expectations of what women are meant to be doing in the relationship and in the family,” he said.

"The education needs to be right across the board - they're learning abuse and control and the way inequality is expressed in our community at home, from other connections and role models in their life and from things like music and movies.”

Our Watch CEO Mary Barry said teaching boys and men how to reject "violence, sexism and misogyny” would "change the story of violence against women”.

"It's crucial we help boys and young men reject male peer-group cultures that are based on violence,” Ms Barry said.

"It's up to all of us - not just parents and schools - to change a culture that supports the degradation of women and create a new normal where women and men are respected as equals.

"This is about stopping violence before it starts.”

Queensland Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman said child and youth perpetrators were an "unspoken legacy of domestic and family violence in the home”.

"Early intervention programs that target young people are vital if we are to drive behaviour change and end domestic and family violence in Queensland,” Ms Fentiman said. - ARM NEWSDESK

  • For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  domestic violence, families, juvenile crime, relationships

Coastal Taipan toddler no longer "fighting for his life"

Coastal Taipan toddler no longer "fighting for his life"

UPDATE: A two-year-old Central Queensland boy who was bitten by a Coastal Taipan last month is no longer 'fighting for his life'.

Radical plan to stop Central Queensland fuel thefts

Downturn in economy linked to more fuel drive-offs

Fitzroy pedestrian access to be restricted

Fitzroy Bridge over the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton.

THE pedestrian access to the Fitzroy River Bridge will be restricted

Shining a spotlight on health and safety

Engineer on construction site

Safe Work celebrations kick off this month.

Local Partners

What secret was uncovered from Cake Creation call out?

Over 400 photos of cakes were posted on the Facebook call out recently

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Coastal Taipan toddler no longer "fighting for his life"

TAIPAN VICTIM: Little Eli is fighting for his life after being bitten by a Coastal Taipan last month.

Community rallies around victim of snake bite.

WHAT’S ON: Your guide to the long weekend in CQ

Zombies will be on the loose at Rockhampton Regional Library for the zombie apocalypse on Saturday.

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

Latest deals and offers

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

CHRIS Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

GALLERY: Movie buffs check out Manhattan Short Film festival

Mark and Jenny Healy, along with Gina and Chris Horton.

Rocky movie buffs attend short film festival

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

The Time To Buy Is NOW!

8 Hoffmann Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $349,000

This neat and tidy property is well positioned on a corner block with dual access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Norman Gardens. With a freshen up and a new coat of...

Unbelievable Price Reduction

17 Labanka Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 1 $215,000

The owner wants it gone..... so if you been looking for a low-set brick home close to just about everything than inspections are a must for this great property.

A Home That Has Everything on 1 Acre

47-49 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $595,000

This large 5 bedroom lowset brick home has all you will ever need to keep the family happy. The property backs onto vacant park land so you don't have neighbours...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

PERFECT STREET TO RENOVATE. $240,000

197 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 240,000

Located in the heart of Frenchville this home is close to Frenchville Primary School, Shopping Centres, Central Queensland University, Medical Centres and all...

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

Ready to Renovate Walk to the Base Hospital

114 North Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $169,000 Neg

This classic Gable Home is in solid condition and has all of the features you require in a renovator: Weatherboard exterior with tongue and groove walls inside...

The Perfect Family Home with In-Ground Pool

40 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 2 $360,000

An amazing large family home that is within walking distance to the Rockhampton Hospital, Co-Ed Grammar, Girls Grammar and The Crescent Lagoon Primary School. The...

$235000 NEG! BIG DECK! SIZE DOES MATTER! EXTRA LARGE LIVING AREA AND ROOMS!

5 Duncan Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 3 $235,000

769m2 fenced allotment with landscaped tropical gardens. Great side access, plenty of room for vehicle access. Ample room for a shed /pool. Close to Hospitals...

Renovations Complete! Nothing to do but move in!

2/16 Poole Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $228,000

This immaculate 3 double bedroom unit situated in both an elevated position and quiet street is conveniently located in close proximity to CQ University, Private...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.