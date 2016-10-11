1980s icon in Rocky

HIS works were iconic across Australia in the 1980s including his painting of Sydney that was printed on T-shirts worn across the country.

And this weekend, the highly colourful and successful artist Ken Done will visit the region with his exhibition Ken Done: The Reef , including a sold out dinner with locals on Thursday night and talking to locals on Saturday at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Ken's iconic artworks in the 80s turned up on everything, from T-shirts to duffle bags and doonas.

Synonymous with Sydney Harbour and an idyllic, Australian culture of sun and fun, Ken Done is globally renowned for his bright, breezy and bold designs.

But while Done's signature designs are embedded as a familiar memory in the mind of many, his ongoing series of reef paintings and drawings may not be quite as well known.

It is these works that form the exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery from Saturday.

"Given the Rockhampton Art Gallery's proximity to the Great Barrier Reef, the gallery wanted to create an exhibition around Done's reef experiences and introduce an element of his art practice that not everyone may be entirely aware of,” Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Services Committee chair councillor Rose Swadling said.

Done has always had a fascination with the world beneath the waves. As a boy he went spear fishing at Balmoral in Sydney and as an adult has snorkelled and dived at some of the world's most renowned tropical paradises including Fiji, Tahiti, Palau and of course, the Great Barrier Reef.

"I was about eleven when I first got an underwater mask. Before then I just tried to keep my eyes open for as long as possible to see the fish,” Done said.

"The thrill I felt on those early dives has never left me and it is still one of the great joys in this world (for me) to be snorkelling or diving on a coral reef.”

From sketches of these experiences, Done often then works his colourful marks into larger paintings, showing the unique forms and luminous colours of coral and fish. Done's paintings allow everyone the opportunity to enter this subterranean paradise without requiring a dive certificate or getting wet.

Ken Done: The Reef shows from October 15 - November 27 at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Admission is free.