$2000 raised for SES at morning tea

UP to 150 people attended a morning tea at the Heritage Village in aid of the Rockhampton SES.

It was a wonderful morning, raising $2000 for the volunteer service group.

Eddie Cowie gave a very informative talk on the activities of the SES, followed by a beautiful ballet performed by Kenzie Andrews, a very talented young lady.

Grant Whitfield, who has recently returned from performing overseas, gave some wonderful musical items.

Our next morning tea shall be held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, in aid of Various Charities with the colour theme Shades of Purple -there will be great entertainment, raffle, multi draw raffles, lucky door prizes, money boards and table competitions.

Everyone is welcome. Entry is $14 for adults and $9 for children.

To book phone 49282659, and advise of any special needs. RSVP by November 3.