29°
News

2017 start for Adani as project declared 'critical infrastructure'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 10th Oct 2016 5:00 PM
Blair Athol coal mine.
Blair Athol coal mine. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONSTRUCTION on a billion dollar coal mining project in Central Queensland could start mid next year.

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham announced on Sunday that the Queensland Government had invoked "special powers” to progress the $21.7 billion Carmichael coal and rail project.

Yesterday, Dr Lynham told reporters the move would create jobs for Central Queenslanders, something that Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has been pushing.

Mayor Strelow called on the governments last month "to step up to the plate to put an end to this revolving door of court cases”.

"We are encouraged by this movement from the State Government (critical infrastructure), it's a step in the right direction and we offer full support,” Mayor Strelow said.

"This is not about short cutting processes, it's about reinforcing the importance of this project to the Queensland economy.

"Regional Queensland especially is looking for certainty around the Carmichael project and is ready to see this project become reality.”

Dr Lynham said there was still some secondary approvals including the airport and rail that needed to passed, but they were minor.

He said Adani would need to get a water licence approved and under the 'critical infrastructure' declaration, the coordinator-general would be able to move that process along faster.

However, the positive feeling about the critical infrastructure declaration was not shared by all.

The Australian Greens said the decision was reckless.

"Adani's mega-mine and the dredging at Abbot Point coal port will be a climate disaster and reef destroyer if they go ahead,” Australian Greens Deputy Leader and environment spokesperson Senator Larissa Waters said.

"Queenslanders will be outraged that a Labor government elected to 'save the Reef' is signing its death warrant.

"This decision is despicable.

In an age of global warming, extreme weather and mass coral bleaching, with clean energy alternatives waiting, it's just crazy to prioritise this giant coal mine.

"It will turn the Great Barrier Reef into a coal ship highway.”

"We know that Adani will likely pay no tax in Australia and will only generate a fraction of the jobs originally promised, 1,464, not 10,000.　

"Just last month we saw that five large scale solar projects in regional Queensland funded by ARENA will create 1,100 jobs.

Ms Waters said if the State government was seeking a jobs rich industry to fast track as 'critical infrastructure' it should look to clean energy

"Clean energy is jobs rich, doesn't drive dangerous global warming and won't place our Reef in further strife,” Senator Waters said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Patting the black dog goodbye

Patting the black dog goodbye

Pearl the greyhound was on hand at the Rockhampton Regional Library's inaugural Mental Health Expo to show just how beneficial pets can be.

Man escaped prison while playing tennis

Strange threats from fellow inmates prompted this man to escape jail

Meet the new Chief Executive of CQ Hospital and Health

ON BOARD: CQHHS new Chief Executive Steve Williamson

Mr Williamson has quite the health resume

2017 start for Adani as project declared 'critical infrastructure'

Blair Athol coal mine.

Greens said the decision was reckless.

Local Partners

Rotary expo shows pride

The Moranbah Rotary Home and Leisure Expo delivered a fun packed family weekend at the Moranbah Community Centre.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

The weekend Coast Guard wrap-up

New Coast Guard Yeppoon members were trained in use of a life raft which is an essential part of the Competent Crew qualification.

The Coast Guard responded to three boats over the weekend.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Band leaves state champs on high note

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver Band.

Capricornia Silver Band celebrates success at State championships.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Renovated and Ready for You

142 Guymer Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

From the moment you step inside you will be impressed! This three bedroom offers a freshly painted interior, gorgeous polished hardwood floors and brand new...

For Sale Central Queensland Suburban Shopping Complex

37-39 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

Commercial The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops ... $845,000

The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops that enjoys good exposure to passing traffic as well as offering 47 bitumen sealed car parks. It...

A Great Investment Unit with Great Returns

21/366 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $135,000

This is a great investment opportunity to purchase a two storey 3 bedroom unit situated on a 6 acre leafy complex that is security gated with on site property...

Perfect For The Whole Family!

21 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,500

Welcome home, this beautifully presented family home is centrally located and will surely impress all buyers. The features are endless! 3 spacious bedrooms...

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $365,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

Flawless Standard in Luxury Family Living

3 Hodda Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 3 4 $449,000

This quality built modern home is fantastic for big families with 2 levels of opulent living! This home is in a nice high elevated position with sweeping views of...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

Great Location to the University and Heights College

12 Ames Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

Great Location to the University and Heights College This lowset brick home is located in a quiet cul-da-sac and only a few minutes' walk or drive to the CQU and...

Unbelievable value!!! 4 bed plus a sleep out!

39 Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 2 $239,000

This much loved home is filled with character featururing beautiful high ceilings, pine interior, french doors and front veranda. Boasting 4 generously sized bed...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches