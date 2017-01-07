31°
News

2017 will be 'the year' for Cap Coast real estate

7th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Shae O'Reilly
Shae O'Reilly Chris Ison ROK050815csalt9

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT may have been nine long years since positive price growth has been seen on the Capricorn Coast, but Shae O'Reilly of O'Reilly's Real Estate says 2017 will be the year.

Mr O'Reilly said the market turnaround was due to rising coal, cattle and grain prices, increased buyer inquiry, the announcement of the Adani Coal Mine and Livingstone Shire Council's "cranking up” on local projects such as the foreshore and Panorama Dr.

"The gut feeling of your trusty local real estate agent should never be under-estimated, but we wouldn't go making a call this ballsy on a whim,” he said.

"But before you run off and ask your bank manager what your maximum borrowing capacity is, let us make one thing clear; we aren't saying that next year will be a boom year. 　

"What we are heading into is what property analysts call the recovery period.”

Mr O'Reilly said there were still a number of challenges to overcome, such as the amount of oversupply in the lower-middle part of the market.　

"It will take a while for businesses to kick back into gear and the macro effects to pass onto our local market,” he said. 　　　

"So stay strong and hold on, Coasties. The end of this epic downturn is in site and we are about to transition into an exciting period of opportunity and abundance. Imagine the positive transformation our town could undergo in the next five years.

"The Capricorn Coast might finally begin to reach its potential and if we are smart, that will not mean a myriad of skyscrapers lining the coast but a town that stays true to its laid back culture while embracing the benefits of improved tourism, infrastructure, education, job opportunities and amenities.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn coast real estate oreilly real estate

Just In

Hearty home cooking the secret to business success

Hearty home cooking the secret to business success

Is it a case of third time lucky for this East St restaurant

2017 will be 'the year' for Cap Coast real estate

Shae O'Reilly

'We wouldn't go making a call this ballsy on a whim'

Two CQ regions among 'most accessible' to first home buyers

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.

The 2016 report tracks the time it would take to save a deposit

Pizzas delivered by drones could be trialled in Rocky

CHEESY IDEA: Rockhampton Airport committee chairman councillor Neil Fisher says Rockhampton is perfect to trial drone pizza delivery

Your local pizza delivery driver could soon be replaced by a drone

Local Partners

Courtney set for dual role with Capricorn Claws

Season 2017 will be a demanding one for Capricorn Claws player Courtney Wheeler.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

National event to bolster sport's profile

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's new president Dan Witten says the national enduro event to be staged in the city mid-year will help lift the profile of the sport.

Exciting time for mountain bike club, says new president

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

IT'S hard to believe Jim Carrey's turn as Count Olaf in the big-screen adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events hit cinemas 12 years ago.

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

Hilary Duff finds dating tough

Hilary Duff is only attracted to "one guy a year".

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Tom Holland up against Anya Taylor-Joy for Rising Star BAFTA

Holland has been nominated for the 2017 EE Rising Star BAFTA Award

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits You in Paramount Park

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

On arrival you will be pleasantly surprised from the moment you enter this prestige home offering approximately 320m2 under roof and 9ft high ceilings. A cleverly...

3 Bedroom Highset Home

11 Alick Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This home has 3 good sized bedrooms, remodeled bathroom and a good kitchen for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Other features include, large...

Lazy Sundays By The Pool!

12 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $429,000

With large open spaces, modern plan, and vibrant bright colours, this lowset rendered home offers 4 bedrooms, main having walk-in robe and ensuite, functional...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $525,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

Cheaper than Renting!!

28 Sorrento Way, Zilzie 4710

House 3 2 2 $279,000

This neat & tidy home offers exceptional value for the first home buyer! Located just minutes from the Great Barrier Reef Resort, club house & golf course! • 3...

Grand family living with spectacular views

15 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

andbull; 4 generously sized bedrooms with additional office all boasting built in wardrobes, security screen and ceiling fans. andbull; The beautifully spacious...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Big Versatile Family Home - Perfect For A Home Business

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $489,000

What an amazing dynamic and versatile family home-with 5 huge built in bedrooms, just brilliant for the growing, or large family and perfect to operate a business...

2017 will be 'the year' for Cap Coast real estate

Shae O'Reilly

'We wouldn't go making a call this ballsy on a whim'

Two CQ regions among 'most accessible' to first home buyers

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.

The 2016 report tracks the time it would take to save a deposit

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!