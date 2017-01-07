2017 will be 'the year' for Cap Coast real estate

IT may have been nine long years since positive price growth has been seen on the Capricorn Coast, but Shae O'Reilly of O'Reilly's Real Estate says 2017 will be the year.

Mr O'Reilly said the market turnaround was due to rising coal, cattle and grain prices, increased buyer inquiry, the announcement of the Adani Coal Mine and Livingstone Shire Council's "cranking up” on local projects such as the foreshore and Panorama Dr.

"The gut feeling of your trusty local real estate agent should never be under-estimated, but we wouldn't go making a call this ballsy on a whim,” he said.

"But before you run off and ask your bank manager what your maximum borrowing capacity is, let us make one thing clear; we aren't saying that next year will be a boom year.

"What we are heading into is what property analysts call the recovery period.”

Mr O'Reilly said there were still a number of challenges to overcome, such as the amount of oversupply in the lower-middle part of the market.

"It will take a while for businesses to kick back into gear and the macro effects to pass onto our local market,” he said.

"So stay strong and hold on, Coasties. The end of this epic downturn is in site and we are about to transition into an exciting period of opportunity and abundance. Imagine the positive transformation our town could undergo in the next five years.

"The Capricorn Coast might finally begin to reach its potential and if we are smart, that will not mean a myriad of skyscrapers lining the coast but a town that stays true to its laid back culture while embracing the benefits of improved tourism, infrastructure, education, job opportunities and amenities.”