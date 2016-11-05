$20M high-rise development to begin this month

GOING UP: An artist impression of the finished Gallery Apartments. Work on the project will start by the end of the month.

THE FACE of the Rockhampton riverbank will begin to evolve within weeks with shovels expected to hit the dirt at the site of the city's next multi-million dollar development by the end of the month.

Gallery Apartments Rockhampton developers Andrew Beaumont and Wayne Riddell revealed local construction company JM Kelly Builders had won the tender for stage one of the project and work on the 10-storey apartment development worth $20 million was poised to start.

Having engaged JM Kelly for both their Empire Apartment Hotel and Salt Yeppoon projects in the past, Mr Beaumont said he and Mr Riddell were looking forward to working alongside them again.

"Stage one of the project was offered at competitive tender to a number of builders and JM Kelly have been successful,” Mr Beaumont said.

"That's fabulous news certainly for the local economy. JM Kelly employ over 300 people and about 70 apprentices I believe, which is brilliant.

"We're very comfortable with the construction management crew that we've secured for this project which is important. We are looking forward to commencing construction this month. In a time when there is not a lot of construction on its brilliant news for the local region.”

Mr Beaumont said work on the site would begin as soon as Rockhampton Regional Council gave earthworks the tick of approval.

"Rocky people will actually see some drilling rigs and excavators on site before the end of this month which is fabulous,” he said.

He said the project was a great reminder that the riverbank was becoming more and more appealing in terms of residential living and lifestyle.

"In conjunction with the works that the Council are doing I think it's another example of the confidence in the Rockhampton Riverbank for this sort of lifestyle living,” Mr Beaumont said.

"It (the riverbank) has passed that critical mass now I think where there's enough amenities in terms of restaurants and dining options that it is self sustaining and I think it will just continue to grow from this point on.”

In regards to apartment sales, project marketer Leanne Fenech said local residents had splashed out million dollar figures to secure apartments at the exclusive Gallery.

"To date we have almost 50% of the apartments under contract. They are all local buyers to date as well which for us that just shows confidence in the region,” Mrs Fenech said.

"The highest sale to date in Gallery is an apartment over the $1M mark.”

And as the Gallery gets off the ground, Mrs Fenech predicted more confidence in both sales and the region.

"Within a few months we will be seeing another crane in the sky and that is just so good for the region,” she said.

”For the locals going over the bridge and seeing that crane in the sky it provides confidence that there are projects happening in the region.

"And also for visitors flying in, seeing all that development, it really does give the region a boost.”