$23m to maternity services following review

18th Nov 2016 3:36 PM
Rockhampton hospital, generic. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton hospital, generic. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

CENTRAL Queensland maternity services will be receiving a $23 million investment from the State Government following the recent independent expert review.

Around 35 recommendations were made to improve the quality of care for Central Queensland women and babies after the death of one baby and the injury of three others in 2015/2016.

The funding will be delivered over four years, and Minister for Health Cameron Dick said the health service had appointed a new permanent Clinical Director in Rockhampton and was "energetically” recruiting senior midwives to support the ongoing education of staff.

Acting Chief Executive Jo Whitehead said the service was on track to implement the recommendations of the review by the end of 2016.

"We are absolutely committed to providing the best care possible for our mothers and babies, and the financial support and expert advice provided has enabled us to deliver on that commitment,” Ms Whitehead said.

"This investment into the health of Central Queenslanders adds to the hard work our maternity team has put in this year to improve their service.

"Strong leadership, an unprecedented recruitment drive, clinical service delivery based on best practice, the training and development of staff and their commitment to work as a team across professional disciplines are just some of the factors that will deliver significant service development and improvements.

"In addition, senior midwives have been recruited to support the ongoing development of the service and education of staff.

"Director of Nursing and Midwifery Susan Foyle has just attended a midwifery conference in the United Kingdom with the specific aim of recruiting experienced midwives. She has interviewed a number of suitably skilled staff and expects to fill several vacant positions.

"I am very pleased we have been able to secure the permanent appointment of Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Peter Ganter as clinical director, who has commenced in the role permanently, and I would like to acknowledge the contribution of Dr Jacob Adeniyi for his commitment while the Acting Clinical Director.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
