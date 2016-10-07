26 trees snapped by vandals along Capricorn Coast overnight

Over 26 trees along Scenic Highway near Cedar Park vandalised overnight.

CAPRICORN Coast residents have taken to social media this morning to vent their anger at see a row of recently planted mature trees vandalised overnight.

Karen McGrath wrote "On my way to pick up my dog from the vet & my happy morning feeling just turned to absolute disgust!”

"Some piece of ... (or multiple) has snapped all of the gorgeous new trees along Scenic Hwy near Cedar Park.

"Wtf is wrong with some people!?!?! I am so appalled.”

She wasn't the only one appalled by the vandalism.

Angela Blom also posted on Facebook about the trees.

"What low life ... person snapped over 26 trees along scenic highway near cedar park, grow a brain you, or even better live somewhere else!!”

It is not the time trees along the stretch of the Capricorn Coast have been vandalised.

In July, Livingstone Shire Council reported a row of trees along Farnborough Road had been targeted.

The trees were planted over the course of a few months before being vandalised - part of a project by the council to replace trees destroyed by Cyclone Marcia.

A total of 500 semi-mature species have been planted throughout the Shire after the tragedy of Cyclone Marcia uprooted trees, flattened saplings and severely damaged vegetation.

The acts of vandalism along Farnborough Road included snapping the newly planted trees, taking down stakes and even removing the trees in certain areas