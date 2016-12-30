2am club lockout and closure just 'too early' for Rocky

ROD Leonard is a self-confessed "fan” of lockout laws.

The manager of the Zodiac Nightclub, located on Rockhampton's William St, said the rule keeps people from roaming the streets in the early hours of the morning.

But he said a 2am lockout and closure is far too early.

As part of stage two of the Queensland Government's lockout law implementation, Safe Night Precincts across the state will be looking at new lockout times starting February.

It follows legislation enacted in July this year, banning consumption of shots, bombs and some pre-mix drinks after midnight.

Rockhampton venues in the precinct originally decided on last drinks at 3am with a 1am lockout at an October meeting, but a boundary change forced a new vote, causing the vote to swing in favour of a 2am blanket closure.

And Rod is not impressed.

He said the move would leave the venue with just a few hours of trading.

"We don't really kick off until midnight or 1am, so that leaves us an hour or two to make money,” he said.

"This brings us in line with any pub in town.

"I am from New South Wales and we have always had lockouts there. I am sort of a fan of it... but this is too early a close.

"I always think that the later they trade, the better it is because people leave on their own accord, rather than just dumping everyone out on the street at once.”

If the 2am move is successful come February, Rod said he would start a petition.

"I don't know if it will make a difference but I have to do something, I can't just sit on my hands and cop it,” he said.

"The younger generation don't stop partying til 5 or 6.

"I don't know where they're going to go, but they will go somewhere and it will be an uncontrolled environment.”

Data taken from the Queensland Police Crimemap shows the Rockhampton CBD nightclub area was the source of 25 assaults from January 1 to December 20 this year.

Trinette Stevens

The Morning Bulletin spoke to the Rockhampton Hospital emergency department in late 2015, where alcohol was identified as a significant burden to the region's health system.

It was estimated that for every meth-related presentation to Rocky's ED, there were eight for alcohol. Read more here

In September this year, a report handed to New South Wales Premier Mike Baird found the lockout laws had reduced admissions to emergency departments.

Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education's Michael Thorn said the lockouts worked as it dispersed crowds out to other parts of the city.