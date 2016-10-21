29°
News

$32M Bruce Highway upgrade for CQ

Melanie Plane
| 21st Oct 2016 7:02 AM
Temporary road works at Hampden slow down traffic along the Bruce Highway.
Temporary road works at Hampden slow down traffic along the Bruce Highway. Jarred Sferruzzi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A $32 MILLION upgrade of the Bruce Hwy between Rockhampton and Bajool is poised to start after tenders for the huge project closed yesterday.

The project, which involves the widening and upgrade of 9.5 kilometres of the Hwy south of Rocky as well as upgrades to roads branching off the Hwy, is expected to create 71 direct jobs.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the works were being funded under the Bruce Hwy, Pavement Widening package.

"This crucial funding will rebuild rough and damaged sections at Bajool and Bobs Creek, and will also cover intersection upgrades and pavement widening to more than nine kilometres of the Bruce Highway near Bajool," Mr Chester said.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said jobs created by the project would provide a boost to the local economy.

"This is a significant local project, with upgrades to the intersections of the highway and the Upper Ulam, Comino, Mogilno, Gavial-Gracemere and Roope roads," Mr O'Dowd said.

"The works will also include shoulder and centre-line widening to improve safety for the 5,000 motorists who use this section of the highway every day. The intersections of the highway and South Ulam Road at Bajool and Gentle Annie Road near Raglan are also due to have protected turning lanes built through the Bruce Highway Black Spots package.

"These are all important upgrades the local community is very keen to have implemented; we all look forward to seeing this section's safety and driveability improved."

Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey said the Bruce Hwy was the economic lifeblood of many communities across the state.

"The Bruce Highway is Queensland's major north-south freight and tourism route, and as Queensland's regional economy and population continues to grow, projects to support that growth will become increasingly more important," Mr Bailey said.

"We have worked closely with the Australian Government to ensure the greatest scope of works is completed, with construction on both projects expected to start next year."

The pavement widening works are jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments based on an 80:20 funding share, while the black spots works are fully funded by the Australian Government.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bajool bruce highway economy highway upgrade jobs ken odowd rockhampton

Just In

How drugs ripped this Rocky father away from his baby

How drugs ripped this Rocky father away from his baby

Magistrate described the man's recent attempts at drug counselling as a way to "get out of going to jail"

CQ's fish protection area increases by 48,000 hectares

More than 500 submissions with vast majority in favour of expansion

REVEALED: Shocking cyber bullying statistics

"Attacks” included rumours, threats to personal safety and hacking

Qld abortion law changes attract 2400 submissions

Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland

More than 2400 submissions made on Qld abortion laws

Local Partners

Singapore PM's open invitation

THE PRIME Minister of Singapore has been given an open invitation to visit Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Shoalwater Bay next time he is in Australia.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Rachael takes the crown

Caitlin Buttenshaw(Fundraising Ambassador), Jaclyn Spencer and Rachel Pilcher-Willson (Winner Pinefest Ambassador)

YEPPOON mum of two takes out crown.

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

GARAGE SALE GUIDE: Find out where to grab the best bargains

Several sales are being held in Rockhampton on Saturday as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.

Your guide to the Garage Sale Trail in Rockhampton

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

CATHRIONA White's mother claims she has positive blood test results that prove Jim Carrey knew he had STDs.

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Great locations the real star in Langdon's return

INFERNAL QUEST: Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon and Felicity Jones as Dr Sienna Brooks in a scene from the movie Inferno.

INFERNO returns the hero of the Da Vinci Code, Robert Langdon.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Beautifully Presented and Full of Charm

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

Price Reduced as Owner says SELL!

226 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This unique home has plenty to offer for a family, home business, hobbyist or even the opportunity for redevelopment. It is close to all amenities and within the...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

365 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Don't miss this bargain in Norman Gardens with-in walking distance to major shopping, restaurants, hotels, CQU University and just about everything else. Features...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 NOW $355,000

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $350,000

$350,000! The price is incredible! Brand new and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central...

BUY NOW! BRAND NEW DUPLEX. $335,000 EACH.

1 & 2/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 4 $335,000 each

Top quality, Brand new Duplex’s are in huge demand. Extremely popular for the smart investor. Fantastic for the first home buyer. Great for the retiree. Excellent...

DUPLEX - DOUBLE YOUR INCOME - GREAT INVESTMENT!

1 & 2/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 2 $320,000 each

Each Unit has: - 3 Good Size Bedrooms. - The Main Bedrooms have a spacious ensuite, a separate walk-in robe and split system Air-Conditioning. - Spacious, Open...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.