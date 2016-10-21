$32M Bruce Highway upgrade for CQ

Temporary road works at Hampden slow down traffic along the Bruce Highway.

A $32 MILLION upgrade of the Bruce Hwy between Rockhampton and Bajool is poised to start after tenders for the huge project closed yesterday.

The project, which involves the widening and upgrade of 9.5 kilometres of the Hwy south of Rocky as well as upgrades to roads branching off the Hwy, is expected to create 71 direct jobs.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the works were being funded under the Bruce Hwy, Pavement Widening package.

"This crucial funding will rebuild rough and damaged sections at Bajool and Bobs Creek, and will also cover intersection upgrades and pavement widening to more than nine kilometres of the Bruce Highway near Bajool," Mr Chester said.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said jobs created by the project would provide a boost to the local economy.

"This is a significant local project, with upgrades to the intersections of the highway and the Upper Ulam, Comino, Mogilno, Gavial-Gracemere and Roope roads," Mr O'Dowd said.

"The works will also include shoulder and centre-line widening to improve safety for the 5,000 motorists who use this section of the highway every day. The intersections of the highway and South Ulam Road at Bajool and Gentle Annie Road near Raglan are also due to have protected turning lanes built through the Bruce Highway Black Spots package.

"These are all important upgrades the local community is very keen to have implemented; we all look forward to seeing this section's safety and driveability improved."

Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey said the Bruce Hwy was the economic lifeblood of many communities across the state.

"The Bruce Highway is Queensland's major north-south freight and tourism route, and as Queensland's regional economy and population continues to grow, projects to support that growth will become increasingly more important," Mr Bailey said.

"We have worked closely with the Australian Government to ensure the greatest scope of works is completed, with construction on both projects expected to start next year."

The pavement widening works are jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments based on an 80:20 funding share, while the black spots works are fully funded by the Australian Government.