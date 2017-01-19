34 new doctors poised to join Rocky Hospital

YOUNG DOCTORS: New medical interns Dr Kevin Schroeder, Dr Alfina Fathima and Dr Robert Hasell started work at Rockhampton Hospital this week.

CENTRAL Queensland Hospital and Health Service has celebrated the arrival of 34 interns to the medical team this week.

Upon completion of their medical studies, the new doctors will commence work with an intensive orientation program at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Executive director medical services Dr Tim Smart said throughout the year the interns would complete rotations across Rockhampton and Gladstone hospitals.

For the first time this year a community health rotation for the Capricorn Coast Hospital has been included.

"The aim is to provide a broad training experience with plenty of hands-on skill building and other learning opportunities,” Dr Smart said.

"Our interns will be mentored by senior staff as they make the transition from life as medical students to their careers as health professionals in the work place.

"Our regional hospitals are excellent training grounds for young doctors as they experience many different cases across the spectrum, and interact closely with our specialist consultants.

"They are welcome members of our team and if they enjoy their early experience, doctors are more likely to stay, or return to work in a regional centre when they've completed their specialist training.”

Three of the 34 interns include doctors Kevin Schroeder, Alfina Fathima and Robert Head who are all keen to begin.

Hasell graduated from Rockhampton Grammar School and completed his studies at the James Cook University.

Dr Schroeder finished high school in Bundaberg and graduated from Monash University in Melbourne while Dr Fathima started her medical degree in Brunei before transferring to University of Queensland and spending her final year at Rockhampton Rural Clinical School.

The trio were all looking forward to building on their university studies in a practical way in Central Queensland hospitals.