REVEALED: 30+ businesses open in Rocky, Yepoon

Caitlin Skinner at the new Flip Out Rockhampton.

2016 was a big year for businesses opening doors across the region, including the handful that now make up The Terrace at Stockland Rockhampton.

This is a list of 36 businesses we've noticed open their doors in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region in the 12-months of 2016.

1. Dean St Fruit and Veg

After 16 years servicing the region from the Dean St location, Mr Dunnett retired and closed his popular fruit and vegetable store on April 23.

But Stephen Irvine is here to fill the void.

Mr Irvine has exclusively revealed to The Morning Bulletin in December he will re-open Robbie Dunnett's iconic Frenchville fruit and vegetable shop under a new name, Dean St Fruit and Veg.

Work was well underway behind the doors of the Dean St store early December, with Mr Irvine hoping to welcome customers by the New Year.

Read the full story here: REVEALED: Iconic Frenchville fruit and veg store reopens

2. Zambrero East St

UP to 30 locals were hired to work at the Mexican restaurant in East St which opened in June.

Delicious burritos, tacos and nachos are now served up in the Rockhampton CBD after popular Mexican chain Zambrero opend in the old National Australia Bank building on the corner of East and Denham Streets.

Read more here: New restaurant boost for Rocky's CBD

3. Subway Gracemere

The Gracemere store is the fourth franchise for Julie Nothling and her husband Justin, who will soon celebrate 11 years at the George St Subway and who also own the Allenstown and Stockland Shopping Centre franchises in Rockhampton.

Julie said when the Gracemere site became available after doors closed in February earlier this year they couldn't pass up the opportunity.

They opened the doors in June.

4. Blue Leaf Takeaway

Josh Alhstrand at Blue Leaf Takeaway. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK09061616atakea

Josh Ahlstrand said Blue Leaf Takeaway in Denham Street was a place where workers could "grab and go" on their lunch breaks or pick up a coffee on their way to work. Read more here: New takeaway opens its doors in Rocky

5. Dial-A-Driver

The Dial-A-Driver franchised arrived in Rockhampton in February. It had a bit of a rocky start and had to stop operating for a while but was back up and running before the New Year festivities.

6. Red Poppy Cafe

Opened in June and is right next to the 2nd World War Memorial Pool venue. Read more here: Pop into the Red Poppy for a coffee

7. Denison St Diner and Takeaway

Rockhampton couple John and Diann Mazzer have transformed the historic former Railway Cafe into a bustling diner under the name Denison St Diner and Take Away.

The diner, which is on the fringe of the CBD near the Denison Boutique Hotel and Great Western Hotel, was first opened in the 1940s as the Railway Cafe and serviced the Rockhampon Railway Station and its offices as well as the local community. Read more here: Historic Denison St diner reopens under new name and owners

8. Lenards Yeppoon owner took on Rockhampton store

YEPPOON'S Chris Blyde loves all things chicken.

It's probably because he's spent the last 10 years making, seasoning, stuffing and selling chicken products as the owner of the Yeppoon Lenard's Chicken store.

But according to Chris, you can never have too much chicken, which is why the father-of-two and wife Nicole have taken over the Stockland Rockhampton Lenard's Chicken store since its sudden closure in December.

The Stockland store was reopened in January 2016.

9. Parkhurst Shopping Centre

MORE than 3000 people walked through the doors of the Parkhurst Town Centre in November as the newest complex in the region held its grand opening over the weekend.

AHC Limited managing director Rod MacLeod said the opening was a huge success and he'd received a lot of great feedback from the public.

10. Max Brenner

On March 31, Max Brenner, the Bald Man, brought his chocolate culture to the residents of Rocky and sweep guests on a journey of epically, sweet proportions.

Max Brenner Stockland Rockhampton Zara Lane Photography

Opening during the school holidays, it was the perfect opportunity to stop by and treat the kids to a Mini Max Sundae, have a long-overdue catch up over a gorgeously rich Italian Thick Hot Chocolate or get friends together to indulge in the fun and decadent Chocolate Pizza with a Crunch.

Check out seven-year-old Keeley Neven's review of the chocolate heaven on the night it opened in Rockhampton: VIDEO: Rocky chocolate fanatic digs into Max Brenner feast

11. Burger Urge

Burger Urge opened its doors for the first time at Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace precinct at in March to a very warm reception.

Mr LaCruz, who has moved to Rockhampton from Venezuela, South America to manage the Burger Urge franchise, was thrilled with the first day of trade.

VIDEO: The Terrace's newest tenant embraced by foodies

12. Guzman y Gomez

EVERY seven seconds, a burrito was in the hands of a hungry customer at Rockhampton's newest mexican eatery Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) for the store's grand opening in March.

With free burritos on offer, crowds flocked to Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace dining precinct for the grand opening at 11am.

Within 10 minutes a line of customers eager to sink their teeth into GYG had snaked through the centre from the main The Terrace entry to the centre's information desk as between 40 and 50 staff members rushed to serve them.

13. Thailicious

STEPHEN Seaman's passion for Rockhampton's culinary potential was infectious as he served up the first eager customers of his Kern Arcade shop front.

As co-owner of Fresh Thailicious Delights, Steve has operated one of the only food trucks in the state for the past 15 years alongside his wife, Tan.

But the couple could not be more excited over the family-run business' latest "incarnation" in what they see as the perfect location. Read more here: Thai flavour moves to Kern Arcade for for Rocky CBD foodies

14. Anaconda

Anaconda was just one of many store openings for Stockland Rockhampton before Christmas with a number of new retailers opening their doors within in the next week.

15. Salt N Battered

The new fish and chip retailer Salt and Bettered opened in Stockland Rockhampton in the food court late last year.

16. Stella Rossa

Stella Rossa officially opened at Stockland Rockhampton, near Kmart, on December 1.

17. Capricorn Carriages

Steve and Kenny made their maiden journey around the Rockhampton CBD in October piquing the interest of children and adults alike.

Cherie Dooley at the reigns with Capricorn Carriages ownere Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdale in the Rockhampton CBD for their first horse-drawn carriage ride on Friday night. Amber Hooker

Read more here: Kenny the Clydesdale is hot to trot

18. Yeppoon Performance Podiatry and 19. House of Kicks

The Yeppoon Performance Podiatry isn't the only business in the store site at Salt Apartments. The front of house retail business, House of Kicks sells a range of Lorna Jane active wear, while also selling a modern range of podiatry shoe designs. Read more here: What's the new store kicking off in Yeppoon?

20. Rockwear

A healthy surprise came for Stockland Rockhampton shoppers when new store Rockwear opened in the centre in May.

Patterns, prints and bold colours covered the wall of the store, located opposite Jamaica Blue, as women of all ages walked around with pieces of active wear hanging off their arms.

Rockwear manager Emmalene Baynton said she was excited to bring good quality and affordable active wear to Central Queensland. Read more here: Rockwear for fashion to fit every woman in Rocky

21. Bed Bath N Table

From dinnerware to sleepwear, Bed Bath N' Table carries products for the entire home covered, "sourcing high quality furnishings and decorator accessories", as well as entertaining and outdoor lifestyle products.

Bed Bath N' Table markets itself as a "lifestyle destination" for finding affordable solutions for decorating needs, fresh ideas for entertaining, advice for imaginative gifts and inspiration for styling every room of your home, all with an emphasis on living your way.

The retailer opened at Stockland Rockhampton towards the end of the year.

22. Gelatissimo

Geltissimo was the first of a host of food outlets to open at Stockland Rockhampton's The Terrace last year.

Adding to the authentic Italian flavour and feel of the Gelatissimo experience is a tempting array of dolci (sweets) and freshly ground coffee.

VIDEO: Gelatissimo opens its doors at Stockland's Terrace

23. Rozzi's Italian Canteen

Rozzi's Italian Canteen director Dean Salomone spoke to The Morning Bulletin when it's The Terrace store was announced, saying the company was thrilled to open their doors at Stockland Rockhampton.

"We know Rozzi's in Rockhampton will become the new local for first date dinners, Sunday lunches with friends or a relaxing coffee break in between shopping," Mr Salomone said.

24. Boom Real Estate

Boom Real Estate opened in August after Paul Murphy and his partner both decided to go out on their own and start selling homes the way they wanted to. The pair have already sold three homes in the six weeks the business has been operating.

Between the two of them they have a combined 14 years worth of experience in real estate in Rockhampton and wanted the opportunity to start up their own business while the market was heading in a good direction. Read more here: Rocky's newest real estate business a record breaker

25. Headricks Lane

The former East St Entertainment Centre on East St, two buildings up from the Walter Reid Center came to life again in 2016 when unique venue Headricks Lane, offering a micro brewery, restaurant and bar opened late last year. VIDEO: New nightclub, pub or restaurant opening in East St

26. Schnitz

Popular Australian franchise Schnitz welcomed customers in June at their ultra-urban store at The Terrac, Stockland Rockhampton - the first in Queensland outside of the south-east corner: GRAND OPENING: Schnitzel kings Schnitz open at The Terrace

27. Ally Fashion

After closing their Rockhampton store in 2015, Ally Fashion returned to the region late last year with a new Stockland Rocky location between Noni B and Sussan.

Ally Fashion regional manager Liz Vasuian said it also boasts a fresh, new look.

"Ally has taken on a new direction and look, not only with just with the on trend fashion available but also visible in the new store fitout's," she said. Read more here: Ally Fashion returns to Rockhampton

28. Flip Out

More than 1000 bounced through the doors of the region's newest recreational attraction when it opened early in December.

Flip Out Rockhampton: Flip Out Rockhampton

29. Little Olive Café

The Little Olive on William St in the Rockhampton CBD had their soft opening in November and is sure to become the place to be in the near future.

The first thing you notice when you walk in is the quaint atmosphere and the locally made furniture and art that surrounds you.

From the benches to the light fittings, local fingerprints cover every inch of the interior.

Owner Natalie Mueller began Olive Catering 14 years ago, but has decided to branch out and start a café. Read more here: New café product of local collaboration

30. The Green Eat

Rockhampton couple Sarah and Brett Hansen launched funky store The Green Eat on May 30 at the site of the former Chat Room Cafe on Stanley St.

Sarah said the concept behind the store was to offer healthy eating options that aren't readily available in Rockhampton such as bone broth, muesli bowls, acai bowls and overnight oats as well as paleo, clean eating and gluten free options. Read more here: Unique new Rocky cafe set to serve up delicious clean treats

31. Catwalk Pink

Rocky woman Tory Acton is usually known for her involvement in the beef industry.

She spent the whole week of Beef Australia wearing high heels which left her feet feeling like "they were broken for almost 10 days".

So Ms Acton decided she needed to get her hands on better-quality shoes which looked just as good, and that was what she did, opening Catwalk Pink in the CBD.

Read more here: Stepping into shoe business

Tory Acton has opened a new shoe shop on Denham Street called Catwalk Pink. Chris Ison ROK061016cshoes2

32. Pie Guru expansion to Campbell St

The Pie Guru is booming so well that they opened their third shop in Rockhampton in November, with plans for more in the oven: Campbell St store filling a hungry void

"The southside (of Rockhampton) has been crying out for a store and after a lot of inquiries we have finally found the right premises," Stevan said.

33. Brad's Bargain Box expansion to Mt Morgan

Brad Walton admits he never really switches off from thinking about his business and planning the future.

But it's this determination that's seen him open his third discount store in under two years.

While he's planning to continue this growth, for now his focus is on the brand new Brad's Bargain Box in Mount Morgan which welcomed its first customers in August.

Read more here: Where has Brad opened his third Bargain Box?

34. Chango Chango (reopened after months of closure)

The popular Cuban rum bar and lounge closed in late August for maintenance promising to reopen within weeks - but it never did.

Three months on, Brisbane couple Rachel and Alex Ferrer purchased the business and have big plans for the popular venue on the corner of Bolsover and Archer Sts.

Read more here: REVEALED: Exciting changes to Chango Chango

35. Toyworld reopened.

The toy shop opened their doors at Red Hill Homemaker centre in 2016.

It was originally located next to Spotlight on Yaamba Rd.

The business, located in the Red Hill Homemaker centre, has only been open since September and has already employed a large number of people from the region including six full time staff and 12 casual staff. Read more: Toyworld employs 18 staff in eight weeks

36. The Koop

Dan who owns the Emu Park butcher shop has always specialised in gourmet chicken products so he decided to branch out and open another shop under the name of The Koop.

However the new store, which opened up in City Centre Plaza, has been mistaken for Leonard's Chicken shop by some locals but Dan and Meg aren't bothered. Read the full story here: Customers swoop into the Koop