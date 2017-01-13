40-DEGREE SWELTER: Extreme conditions perfect recipe to light up CQ

Daniel Hair, a professional storm chaser based in Mackay has captured a still image of a lightning storm near Middlemount in Central Queensland on 12 January, 2017Photo: Daniel Hair

EXTREME weather conditions have created the perfect recipe for a cracking light show in Central Queensland.

Photographer Daniel Hair captured these bolts of lightning last night during a thunderstorm over Middlemount, where temperatures have hit 37 degrees today.

If you missed the spectacular event, more thunderstorms are predicted across Central Queensland and the Central West today and across the weekend as far west as Longreach, through Emerald, Dysart, Biloela, Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

There's plenty of people across the region feeling the heat at the moment, with Rockhampton's apparent temperature at a sweltering 39.9 degrees as of 2.50pm.

The actual temperature in Rockhampton is 35.4 degrees.

It appears other Central Queenslanders are in the same boat, with one woman recording near 50-degree heat at her Middlemount address.

Cat Astrophe posted this photo to the Middlemount Community Notice Board about 1pm of the temperature in her car port. Facebook

A predicted downpour could come as good news for Longreach, Blackall and Winton, which all recorded 41 degrees yesterday; only 4 degrees below the state's highest temperature of 45 degrees at the Ballera Gas Field.

In comparison, Rockhampton was a relatively cool 32 degrees yesterday with 38% humidity as of 3pm.

Temperatures across the region are forecast to creep up to the mid-30s today and continue through to next Wednesday.

See below for the seven-day forecast for Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emerald, Dysart, Biloela and Longreach below.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast 'very moist and unstable conditions' over northern Queensland for the remainder of the week, with some heavy falls possible and thunderstorms.

Rainfall forecast from January 13, 2017 to January 16, 2017. The Bureau of Meteorology

"A coastal trough system lies near the northeast coast of Queensland, and is expected to weaken slightly as it moves towards the coast today," the BoM stated.

"A high in the Tasman Sea extends a weak ridge along the east Queensland coast to the south of the trough.

"A secondary surface trough extends through far southern Gulf of Carpentaria waters across the Peninsula into the northern Coral Sea.

"Very moist and unstable conditions will persist over northern Queensland for the remainder of the week with some heavy falls possible with thunderstorms.

"Hot conditions over southern Queensland will continue as a broad area of low pressure extends into the region. A surface trough will enter southwestern Queensland today and move to the east over the weekend."

River levels have continued to drop across the Fitzroy catchment, with no current flood warnings for the region.

The Queensland Ambulance Service are reminding people to stay hydrated today, having already responded to heat-related call outs across the state.

River levels:

Fitzroy River at Riverslea - 4.13m and falling, 0.73m above the bridge compared to 5.03m and rising on Monday, 1.13m above the bridge.

Isaac River at Yatton - 3.94m and falling, below the minor flood level compared to 9.74m on Monday.

Connors River at Mt Bridget - 1.96m and steady, below the minor flood level compared to moderate flooding on Monday.

Nicole Sullivan: Snuck into town for a sneaky dinner last night came home to 92mls in the guage and stranded at the house creek for an hour and a half. Talagai, Capella 4723. Who Got The Rain? Facebook

Water storage:

Fitzroy Barrage - 101.4% (Jan 08, 2017) compared to 91.2% in 2016.

Fairbairn Dam - 40.5% (Jan 11, 2017) compared to 29.6% in 2016.

Bedford Weir - 75.1% (Jan 11, 2017) compared to 74.7% in 016.

Tartrus Weir - 134.7% (Jan 11, 2017) compared to 100% in 2016.

Chris Robertson: 16.5ml early last night in Downtown Clermont from an unexpected storm Who Got The Rain? Facebook

Seven-day forecast across Central Queensland and the Central West:

Longreach:

Friday - Shower or two, possible storm, 40 degrees.

Saturday - Shower or two, possible storm, 38 degrees.

Sunday - Showers, possible storm, 33 degrees

Monday - Showers, 35 degrees.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, 36 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday - partly cloudy, 35 degrees.

Emerald:

Friday - Shower or two, possible storm, 38 degrees.

Saturday - Shower or two, storm likely, 36 degrees.

Sunday - Showers, possible storm, 33 degrees.

Monday - Shower or two, 34 degrees.

Wednesday - Sunny, 35 degrees.

Thursday - Sunny, 36 degrees.

Dysart:

Friday - Showers and possible storms, 36 degrees.

Saturday - Showers, storm likely, 35 degrees.

Sunday - Showers, possible storm, 32 degrees.

Monday - Shower or two, 32 degrees.

Tuesday - Possible shower, 33 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday - Mostly sunny, 34 degrees.

Yeppoon:

Friday - Showers, possible storm, 31 degrees.

Saturday - Shower or two, 31 degrees.

Sunday - Shower or two, 30 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday - Shower or two, 30 degrees.

Wednesday - Shower or two clearing, 30 degrees.

Thursday - Possible late shower, 31 degrees.

Rockhampton:

Friday - Shower or two, possible storm, 35 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday - Shower or two, possible storm, 35 degrees.

Monday - Shower or two, 34 degrees.

Tuesday - Early shower or two, 34 degrees.

Wednesday - Shower or two, clearing, 34 degrees.

Biloela:

Friday - Shower or two, possible storm, 38 degrees.

Saturday - Shower or two, possible storm, 38 degrees.

Sunday - Shower or two, possible storm, 35 degrees.

Monday - Possible early shower, 36 degrees.

Tuesday - Morning shower or two, 36 degrees.

Wednesday - Partly cloudy, 37 degrees.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, 37 degrees.

Thursday - Possible late shower, 35 degrees.