48 ACROSS THE REGION

Madeline McDonald
| 19th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.
TODAY

6am-10am: Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8.45am: CWA Emu Park Christmas Multi-Draw fundraiser, raffles, lucky door prize, and fashion parade. Free admission, includes morning tea. Doors open 8.45am for 9.30 morning tea and 10am start. QCWA Hall in Hill St, Emu Park. All welcome.

9am: Searenity House 1st birthday celebrations at Searenity House, 15 Newton Ave, Yeppoon. Enjoy a 30 minute treatment/session with a therapist for a reduced cost.

10am: Local Author Expo at Rockhampton Regional Library, Boslover St. The Expo is a great chance for authors of all genres to meet other writers, talk about their experiences and share their literary passion with the broader community.

10.30am: Central Queensland Family History Association will be launching their new publication, "Rockhampton in the Early Days” at their club rooms on the corner of Renshaw and Highway Streets, Park Avenue. This publication is proudly supported by the Rockhampton North Rotary Club. Purchase your copy after the launch, from the CQ Family History Association or the Arcade News, East St, Rockhampton. For further information, contact Marion on 4936 1824, Linda on 49263371.

2pm: Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group will meet a Community Health Centre, Cambridge St entrance. All Ostomates, families and carers welcome. Phone 49210728 for further information.

2pm: Cawarral Community Hall will hold it's Christmas Cent Sale at 2pm. Please phone Jenny on 0417346061 or Del on 49354866.

3pm-10pm: Old Bikes at The Workshop, 45 East St, Rockhampton. Live music from 6.30pm. Entry by gold coin donation to the RFDS and Helicopter Rescue Service.

5pm-9pm: CBD Christmas Fair in East St Mall, Rockhampton. Appearance by Santa at 7pm, lighting of the tree at 7.30pm.

6pm-10.30pm: Rockhampton Amatuers Racing Club presents Cocktails and Canapes at the Giddy Gost (upstairs) with special guest Rio gold medallist Charlotte Caslick. Purchase tickets from the Giddy Goat Café. Raffle and auction prizes including a signed and framed 2016 QLD state of origin jersey.

7pm: Top Guns Rodeo finals at the Great Western Hotel, Denison St, Rockhampton. Gates Open 6pm, action from 7pm. Tickets: Adult - $20, Student U15/ Pen - $15, Child U12 - $5, U5 free.

7pm: Secret Saturday - 12 Days of Christmas. Cost $50. Commencing with Christmas Tree Canapés at 7pm and a festive feast throughout the night, this is the ultimate way to get into the Christmas spirit with tickets at $50 per person. Contact 4932 9000 for tickets. Location to be provided day of event.

8pm: Full Tilt play at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

9pm: DJ Harber supported by The Askins and DJ Pickles at the Giddy Goat.

TOMORROW

8am: Arcade markets in Kern Arcade, Bolsover St. Over 120 stalls.

8am: Emu Park markets at Bell Park until midday.

8.30am: Emu Park QCWA Devonshire Teas at QCWA Hall, Hill St, Emu Park. Contact: 0457332803.

9am-1pm: Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton is open from 9am-1pm, steam tram operational. Morning tea provided in the refreshment room.

9am-5pm: Santa Pet Photos at Petbarn Rockhampton, 363 Yaamba Rd. All of the funds raised through the Santa pet photos will go to local rescue group, Greyhounds New Beginnings.

1pm: The Country Music Group will perform at the Emu Park Community Hall. Music by Val and the Sidekicks. Entry $8, includes afternoon tea. Proceeds contribute to RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

2pm: Dance Star Studio present That's Entertainment at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adults $25, Pensioner $20, Children (aged 3-17 years) $20, Family (2 Adult + 2 Children) $75. Phone: 4927 4111.

7pm: Dust of Uruzgan with Fred Smith at Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets: Adults $15 and Concession $10.

Bookings: Phone 4913 5000 (business hours only) or purchase tickets at council customer centres.

Update on investigation after crash injures 3 Yeppoon people

UPDATE, 5am: The condition of a badly injured 35-year-old Hidden Valley man has improved after he was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

'I wanted to humiliate my victims in the most awful way'

Behind prison barsPhoto: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

There are 134 Queenslanders on sexual offender supervision orders.

Rocky's own bachelor boy

BACHELOR MATERIAL: Rocky boy Griffin Bellette is in Cosmopolitan's top 30 most eligible bachelor competition after entering the competition through Tinder.

How to catch criminals with no leads

DETECTIVE WORK: Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson (right) and Superintendent Ron Van Saane (far left) with Detective Senior Constable Chris Griffin and Detective Senior Constable Adam Baillie at the awards ceremony on Wednesday.

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
DETECTIVE WORK: Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson (right) and Superintendent Ron Van Saane (far left) with Detective Senior Constable Chris Griffin and Detective Senior Constable Adam Baillie at the awards ceremony on Wednesday.

Cops solve mystery crime

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

See It Live theatre season kicks off for Rocky

The season, launched last night, features shows from Australia's leading performing arts companies

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Top tech presents for Christmas this year

Get one of these totally free with our latest offer!

THIS year, technology is on the wishlist.

Jon Hamm admits penis rumours could be worse

Jon Hamm is baffled by the "fascination" about his penis

