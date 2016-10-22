48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

TRENDY TRASH: Several sales are being held in Rockhampton today as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.

TODAY

6am-6pm: Garage Sale Trail at Trendy Trash, 152 Lakes Creek Rd. Contact: Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling 4932 9000.

6am: Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am-12pm: Capricorn Sandstone Quarry Open Day at 227 Power Station Rd, Stanwell.

8.30am-4.30pm: Wanted: 100 Veterans for a day out. Register for a free one-day bus tour with morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea. Four tours will run during Veterans' Health Week. Departing Rockhampton at 8.30am and returning at 4.30pm. Can include your spouse or carer. Registration forms available nashorsl@bigpond.com or 0407 965 959.

9am: Woodbury Water Treatment Open Day at 172 Byfield Rd, Woodbury. Learn during the Living Water Expo at the Woodbury Water Treatment Plant. Tours will be conducted on site, free sausage sizzle. Closed in shoes are required for all tours. A free bus shuttle is available, departing from the old Railway site in James St Yeppoon.

9.30am-4.30pm: Capricorn Christmas Trail. Displays have been set up in 10 houses and gardens in the Rockhampton area. There will be seven houses and three gardens, each decorated in a different theme and, with the purchase of a $50 ticket, ticket-holders may travel at their leisure, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm, to experience the delight of Christmas in each home. Tickets $50 with an optional $12 lunch voucher, may be pre-purchased at Australian Country Living, City Centre Plaza or Australian County Living, Stockland or online on our website capricornchristmastrail.org with a direct deposit.

3pm-8pm: St Paul's Catholic Primary School Annual Country Fair at St Paul's, Gracemere.

7pm: The CDCMA hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will be holding their Variety Concert. Admission $9, supper provided. Bookings phone 49362049.

7.30pm: Tequila Mockingbird at St Brendan's College Chapel & Performing Arts Centre. $30 Adults, $25 Concession, $20 School Student. Tickets: sbc.qld.edu.au

7.30pm: An old time/new vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall, Denison St. For more information phone 49381860.

TOMORROW

8am-12pm: The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton.

9am-1pm: Archer Park Rail Museum Family Fun Day, Denison St. $2 entry, 14yrs and over. $2.50 tram rides. There will be morning tea and sausage sizzle, vintage, classic and ford cars, military museum stall, live music, rail memorabilia, exhibits and lots more.

9am: Causeway Lake Markets at the esplanade, Causeway Lake, Yeppoon.

12.30pm: Annual Puls8 cent sale at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St. Doors open 12.30pm, cent sale starts at 2pm. $5 entry.

1pm: Country Music Group at the Emu Park Community Hall. Music by Val and the Sidekicks. Entry $8, includes afternoon tea. All proceeds to RACQ helicopter rescue.

2pm-5pm: High Tea for Motor Neurone Disease research at the Kevin Castles Conference Centre, 143 West St, Rockhampton.

Tickets: $30ea. Available at The Catholic Education Office, 145 West St or by contacting 0400130204. Tickets must be pre-purchased.