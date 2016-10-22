31°
48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

22nd Oct 2016 6:00 AM
TRENDY TRASH: Several sales are being held in Rockhampton today as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.
TRENDY TRASH: Several sales are being held in Rockhampton today as part of the national Garage Sale Trail. John Koh

TODAY

6am-6pm: Garage Sale Trail at Trendy Trash, 152 Lakes Creek Rd. Contact: Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling 4932 9000.

6am: Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am-12pm: Capricorn Sandstone Quarry Open Day at 227 Power Station Rd, Stanwell.

8.30am-4.30pm: Wanted: 100 Veterans for a day out. Register for a free one-day bus tour with morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea. Four tours will run during Veterans' Health Week. Departing Rockhampton at 8.30am and returning at 4.30pm. Can include your spouse or carer. Registration forms available nashorsl@bigpond.com or 0407 965 959.

9am: Woodbury Water Treatment Open Day at 172 Byfield Rd, Woodbury. Learn during the Living Water Expo at the Woodbury Water Treatment Plant. Tours will be conducted on site, free sausage sizzle. Closed in shoes are required for all tours. A free bus shuttle is available, departing from the old Railway site in James St Yeppoon.

9.30am-4.30pm: Capricorn Christmas Trail. Displays have been set up in 10 houses and gardens in the Rockhampton area. There will be seven houses and three gardens, each decorated in a different theme and, with the purchase of a $50 ticket, ticket-holders may travel at their leisure, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm, to experience the delight of Christmas in each home. Tickets $50 with an optional $12 lunch voucher, may be pre-purchased at Australian Country Living, City Centre Plaza or Australian County Living, Stockland or online on our website capricornchristmastrail.org with a direct deposit.

3pm-8pm: St Paul's Catholic Primary School Annual Country Fair at St Paul's, Gracemere.

7pm: The CDCMA hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will be holding their Variety Concert. Admission $9, supper provided. Bookings phone 49362049.

7.30pm: Tequila Mockingbird at St Brendan's College Chapel & Performing Arts Centre. $30 Adults, $25 Concession, $20 School Student. Tickets: sbc.qld.edu.au

7.30pm: An old time/new vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall, Denison St. For more information phone 49381860.

TOMORROW

8am-12pm: The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton.

9am-1pm: Archer Park Rail Museum Family Fun Day, Denison St. $2 entry, 14yrs and over. $2.50 tram rides. There will be morning tea and sausage sizzle, vintage, classic and ford cars, military museum stall, live music, rail memorabilia, exhibits and lots more.

9am: Causeway Lake Markets at the esplanade, Causeway Lake, Yeppoon.

9am-12pm: Capricorn Sandstone Quarry Open Day at 227 Power Station Rd, Stanwell.

9.30am-4.30pm: Capricorn Christmas Trail. Displays have been set up in 10 houses and gardens in the Rockhampton area. There will be seven houses and three gardens, each decorated in a different theme and, with the purchase of a $50 ticket, ticket-holders may travel at their leisure, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm, to experience the delight of Christmas in each home. Tickets $50 with an optional $12 lunch voucher.

12.30pm: Annual Puls8 cent sale at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St. Doors open 12.30pm, cent sale starts at 2pm. $5 entry.

1pm: Country Music Group at the Emu Park Community Hall. Music by Val and the Sidekicks. Entry $8, includes afternoon tea. All proceeds to RACQ helicopter rescue.

2pm-5pm: High Tea for Motor Neurone Disease research at the Kevin Castles Conference Centre, 143 West St, Rockhampton.

Tickets: $30ea. Available at The Catholic Education Office, 145 West St or by contacting 0400130204. Tickets must be pre-purchased.

Region's prison well over capacity

There's more bodies than beds, but an expansion may be on the cards in the future to relieve pressure on the centre.

Korean students get taste of Beef Cap

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow

ROCKY wants part of educational program experience.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Bargains up for grabs across Central Queensland today

BAG A BARGAIN: Several sales are being held in Rockhampton and the Central Highlands on Saturday as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.

Don't miss a bargain at these sales

Cawarral teacher wins award

MODERN WORLD: Cawarral State School students Charley Lalor, Indie Taylor and Dominic Boto with teacher Joanne Aaron.

Joanne Aaron's classroom is all about culture and language.

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

GARAGE SALE GUIDE: Find out where to grab the best bargains

Several sales are being held in Rockhampton on Saturday as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.

Your guide to the Garage Sale Trail in Rockhampton

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Tim Finn finds place behind the curtain for Helpmann Award-winning production Ladies in Black.

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

Wine and dine your way around Brisbane this summer

Brisbane has the best places to wine and dine.

NINE of the best places to wine and dine.

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

Stunning Renovated Brick Home With Sparkling Inground Pool In Frenchville

20 Cargill Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $379,000 neg

What a brilliant, highly sought after, but rarely available, location in quite cul de sac, in Frenchville, within walking distance to the Frenchville School- 20...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $469,000.00 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... $185,000

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

360 Degree Views!

1 Camoo Caves Road, The Caves 4702

Rural 0 0 $299,000

Take control and create your future. Lot 1 Cammoo Caves Rd really does have it all; • 12.81 ha or 31 acres • Adjoining the Mt Etna Caves National Park • Only 2 km...

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Brilliant Ultra Modern Makeover-Just Move In!

181 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will absolutely love this amazing ultra modern makover, 181 Stamford Street, has to offer YOUR FAMILY. This fantastic, spacious highset home offers a new...

Stunning Gable with 3 Phase Powered Shed

7 Penlington Street, The Range 4700

House 4 3 6 $619,000

This immaculate high-set weatherboard gable home is situated on the corner of Penlington and Henry street The Range. Within walking distance to the St Peter's...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.