48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

GIDDY UP: Yeppoon Races are on today.

TODAY

6am-10am: Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

10am-2pm: National Mosque Open Day and Food Festival at Rockhampton Mosque, cnr Fitzroy and Kent St. Q&A, morning tea, henna painting, food festival at 12.30pm.

11am-3pm: CQ Fair Day at Victoria Park. Celebrating the diversity of the CQ LGBTIQ community. Drag races, sausage sizzle, pet friendly (dogs must be on leads). talent quest. After party (18+) at Flamingos on Quay at 9am, $5 entry.

11am-10pm: Oktoberfest at Bell Park, Emu Park. Adults $15. Under 15 free.

11am: Yeppoon Races at Yeppoon Racecourse, Millroy Drive.

1.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

2.30pm: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km East of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information phone Don 4922 1788.

5pm: Rockhampton Girls Grammar Bulls 'n' Barrels rodeo at The Great Western Hotel. Tickets: $20pp, $15 high school students or seniors. $50 family pass. Action starts at 6pm.

6pm: Bridging Health Movie Night at Rockhampton All Blacks Sports Club, Lakes Creek Rd. Donation on entry. Phone Riccardo Yasso 0475 245 163 for more information.

6pm: After Race Day Party, DJ from 6pm followed by The Short Fall from 9pm til late at the Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Dirty Dicks Theatre Restaurant, Leichhardt Hotel , Bolsover St & Denham St. Cost $56. Highly comical stage show and three course banquet.

7.30pm: An old time/new vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall, Denison St. For more information, phone 49381860.

7.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

9pm: Kalum in the corner bar with Melbourne DJ Zac Waters supported by DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat, Rockhampton.

9pm: DJ Keyes (Sydney) and Riley Boland at the Zodiac Nightclub's Halloween party.

TOMORROW

7am-9am: Pink Ribbon fun run at CQUniversity gym, Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton. Pre-register online. Cost is $10 for the 8km fun run, $10 for the 4km fun run and $2 Kids' Dash.

Register on the day: $15 8km fun run, $15 4km fun run, $2 Kid's Dash.

8am-12pm: Kern Arcade car park markets in Bolsover St. Over 120 stalls.

8am-12pm: Pets in the Park Microchipping Day at Cedric Archer Park, Ian Besch Drive, Gracemere.

9am-1pm: Archer Park Rail Museum, Denison St, open until 1pm. Ride the Purrey Steam Tram, morning tea available.

10am: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km East of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information phone Don 4922 1788.

10am: Community Day at RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar, Canoona Rd. A RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter will be on display and there will be photos with the pilot, face painting, balloons and snow cones for the children as well as a sausage sizzle.

11am-2pm: Gracemere Social and Selling Markets at Waraburra School Hall. Stalls, food and family fun. Free entry.

1pm: Country Music Group at Yeppoon Town Hall. Entry is $8 and this includes afternoon tea. Proceeds towards RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

1.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

4.30pm: HOWLoween Dog Walk at Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St, Rockhampton.

There is a $5 entry for the dog walk and this includes a free HOWLoween dog tag and bandana.