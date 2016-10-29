30°
News

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

29th Oct 2016 9:47 AM
GIDDY UP: Yeppoon Races are on today.
GIDDY UP: Yeppoon Races are on today. Chris Ison ROK230416craces10

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY

6am-10am: Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

10am-2pm: National Mosque Open Day and Food Festival at Rockhampton Mosque, cnr Fitzroy and Kent St. Q&A, morning tea, henna painting, food festival at 12.30pm.

11am-3pm: CQ Fair Day at Victoria Park. Celebrating the diversity of the CQ LGBTIQ community. Drag races, sausage sizzle, pet friendly (dogs must be on leads). talent quest. After party (18+) at Flamingos on Quay at 9am, $5 entry.

11am-10pm: Oktoberfest at Bell Park, Emu Park. Adults $15. Under 15 free.

11am: Yeppoon Races at Yeppoon Racecourse, Millroy Drive.

1.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

2.30pm: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km East of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information phone Don 4922 1788.

5pm: Rockhampton Girls Grammar Bulls 'n' Barrels rodeo at The Great Western Hotel. Tickets: $20pp, $15 high school students or seniors. $50 family pass. Action starts at 6pm.

6pm: Bridging Health Movie Night at Rockhampton All Blacks Sports Club, Lakes Creek Rd. Donation on entry. Phone Riccardo Yasso 0475 245 163 for more information.

6pm: After Race Day Party, DJ from 6pm followed by The Short Fall from 9pm til late at the Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Dirty Dicks Theatre Restaurant, Leichhardt Hotel , Bolsover St & Denham St. Cost $56. Highly comical stage show and three course banquet.

7.30pm: An old time/new vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall, Denison St. For more information, phone 49381860.

7.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

9pm: Kalum in the corner bar with Melbourne DJ Zac Waters supported by DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat, Rockhampton.

9pm: DJ Keyes (Sydney) and Riley Boland at the Zodiac Nightclub's Halloween party.

TOMORROW

7am-9am: Pink Ribbon fun run at CQUniversity gym, Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton. Pre-register online. Cost is $10 for the 8km fun run, $10 for the 4km fun run and $2 Kids' Dash.

Register on the day: $15 8km fun run, $15 4km fun run, $2 Kid's Dash.

8am-12pm: Kern Arcade car park markets in Bolsover St. Over 120 stalls.

8am-12pm: Pets in the Park Microchipping Day at Cedric Archer Park, Ian Besch Drive, Gracemere.

9am-1pm: Archer Park Rail Museum, Denison St, open until 1pm. Ride the Purrey Steam Tram, morning tea available.

10am: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km East of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information phone Don 4922 1788.

10am: Community Day at RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar, Canoona Rd. A RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter will be on display and there will be photos with the pilot, face painting, balloons and snow cones for the children as well as a sausage sizzle.

11am-2pm: Gracemere Social and Selling Markets at Waraburra School Hall. Stalls, food and family fun. Free entry.

1pm: Country Music Group at Yeppoon Town Hall. Entry is $8 and this includes afternoon tea. Proceeds towards RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

1.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Rockhampton Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

4.30pm: HOWLoween Dog Walk at Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St, Rockhampton.

There is a $5 entry for the dog walk and this includes a free HOWLoween dog tag and bandana.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
POLL: What do you want to see at the Yeppoon railway site?

POLL: What do you want to see at the Yeppoon railway site?

Indoor attractions such as a museum or art gallery and cinema among suggestions

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

GIDDY UP: Yeppoon Races are on today.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Dean and Elphinstone streets

Elphinstone St is left littered with debris after water from Frenchman's Creek washed over the road.

Dean St reconstruction stage one near completion

Police crack down on drugs in Rocky CBD

DIBBER DOBBERS: The Capricornia Police have rolled out a banner encourage patrons to 'Dob in a Dealer'.

Police want you to dob in local dealers

Local Partners

GALLERY: Clermont flood victims remembered

THE Clermont community gathered at Ivan Bettridge Park over the weekend to remember the lives lost in the devastating 1916 Flood.

POLL: What do you want to see at the Yeppoon railway site?

The old Yeppoon Railway station is to be repurposed as part of a redevelopment of the old site.

Economic Development Queensland to review the community's feedback

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Elsa Pataky fell in love with Chris Hemsworth's voice

Elsa Pataky fell in love with Chris Hemsworth's voice

CHRIS Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky says when she heard the Aussie actor's voice she fell in love with him.

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

Christine and Greg Clark star in the TV series Aussie Gold Hunters.

COUPLE reckons there’s nothing like finding your first gold nugget.

Race facts and stats a winning combination

Impress colleagues with Melbourne Cup trivia

Birdy's voice soars during concert

English singer Birdy proves her skill during a recent concert.

The singer, 20, has acquired mythical status in the music world

REVEALED: Eat St Markets coming to Yeppoon

Nathan O'Connor is planning to run monthly Eat Street Markets on Tanby Road starting in late November.

Yeppoon gets a taste of Brisbane's Eat St starting next month

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Eccentric singer confirms long-held rumour

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

Sparkling Vogue Living

11 Eucalyptus Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Can you imagine waking up every morning in this beautiful and luxurious home in the prestigious Hillside Estate? Enjoy a blissful lifestyle in this exquisite and...

A Stunning 10 Hectare Property in Alton Downs

32 Colliver Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet ... $250,000

Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet life, yet still live within easy reach of all the conveniences of Rockhampton. The 10.42 ha (26 acres)...

A Stunning 10 Hectare Property in Alton Downs

32 Colliver Road, Alton Downs 4702

Rural 0 0 $250,000

Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet life, yet still live within easy reach of all the conveniences of Rockhampton. The 10.42 ha (26 acres)...

CONTRACT CRASHED! GETIN FAST! $115,000 negotiable! MAKE AN OFFER!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2 BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $350,000

$350,000! New and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, 25 minutes...

3 BEDROOM. 2 bATHROOM. PRIVATE YARD. RDUCSED TO $335,000

1 & 2/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 4 $335,000 each

New Duplex’s are in huge demand. Extremely popular for the smart investor. Fantastic for the first home buyer. Great for the retiree. Excellent for a city...

Just Perfect for a First Home Buyer!! Brand New Unit - Only $335,000

1/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $365,000

Top quality, new Duplex’s are in huge demand. This particular property offers a corner block with two different streets and separate driveway for that extra...

SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOM HOME ON A LOW MAINTENANCE 405M2 ALLOTMENT. $380,000 NEG.

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

192.9M2 HOME on 405m2 allotment. Stunning, Spacious and Stylish. Beautifully finished, this home with high 2.7 metre ceilings. 4 Bedrooms. The main bedroom has...

$285,000 &amp; NEGOTIABLE. 4 BEDROOMS ON 800M2.

31 Hutchings Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 2 now $285,000

Nestled away in a quite cul-de-sac, this solid four bedroom brick home boasts a drive through garage and sits on a generous 800m2 allotment. With plenty of space...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Low rent helps teen get ahead

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties in Yeppoon.

Low rent great for tenant, not for owner

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!