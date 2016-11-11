48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

DREAM, GIRL: Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro will be screening the popular Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

TODAY

10am-11am: Lively Rhyme Time, North Rocky Library

11am: Special Children's Christmas Party, Rockhampton Showgrounds. A chance to give families a respite from the raw reality and making their sick children smile.

12pm: Karaoke with Calvin, Central Hotel

4pm: Dance Infusion: Dance, Dance, Dance, Pilbeam Theatre. Join the tap, jazz, classical ballet, contemporary & hip hop performers, take us on a magical journey through dance.

4pm-8pm: The Handmade Expo Market, Walter Pierce Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds

5.30pm: Eds Son, Frenchville Sports Club

5pm: Kickin For a Cure, 4Bs Rodeo, Great Western Hotel

5.30pm: Road to Glory Fight Night, Swan Park, Yeppoon. Muay thai and boxing action, $35 ringside, $20 general admission and u-10s free

6.30pm: 1956 Olympic Torch Relay Diamond Anniversary Dinner, Frenchville Sports Club

7pm: Ryan Conway, Rockhampton Leagues Club

7pm-11.30pm: Over 28s night out, 70s and beyond night at Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets for $28 available from club28.com.au

7.30pm: Female of the Species, Pilbeam Theatre

7.30pm-9pm: Old Fashioned Card Night, Alton Downs Hall

7.30pm: An Old Time/New Vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall. For more information, please phone 49381860.

7.30pm: Out of order comedy's Victimless bell theft tour, Mt Morgan School of Arts, $10 entry

8.30pm: Thunderbirds, Frenchville Sports Club

9pm: Full Tilt, The Strand

9pm: Velocity, Criterion Hotel

TOMORROW

All Day: McHappy Day, Central Queensland McDonalds restaurants. Either buy a Big Mac, a Helping Hand for $2, a pair of Ronald Socks for $3 or make a donation to help.

6am-10am: Yeppoon Community Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds

7am-10am: Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant Triathlon Series, Capricorn Resort

8am: World Kindness Day, Mt Morgan IGA. Morning Tea.

8am-12pm: Arcade Car Park Markets, Bolsolver St. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking, craft and beautiful fashion

8am-12pm: Suitcase Rummage, Lure Living Coffee Garden. Pick up a bargain before Christmas. To book a site call Sam or DeeAnn on 4939 4229

9am-1pm: Purrey Steam Train rides, The Archer Park Rail Museum, Denison St. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the morse code table and lots more.

9am: St Nektarios Celebrations, Kent St. A man who was born

during the days of the

Ottoman Empire will be

celebrated for his work by

members of the

Rockhampton Greek

Orthodox Church

10am-12pm: National FunFlight Day, Rockhampton Airport. a chance to give sick, disabled or disadvantaged kids the flight of their lives.

10am-2pm: World Kindness Day, The Two Professors. Feel Good Promotions brand mascots Captain K and Kindness Girl will be in the cafe handing out gifts.

11am-2pm: Do It Yourself workshops, Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Preparing for the Holidays DIY Workshops. Receive helpful tips on how to prepare for the Christmas holiday season ahead.

12pm: 1956 Olympic Torch Relay Diamond Anniversary luncheon, CQ Leagues Club

2pm: Cent Sale, All Saints Community Centre cent sale at St David's Anglican Church on Simpson St, North Rockhampton.

2.45pm: Popular Film 'Dream, Girl', screening at the Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro. Email Naomi at Naomi@naomiarnold.com for more details.