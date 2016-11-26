30°
48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Madeline McDonald | 26th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.
SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds. Allan Reinikka ROK091016aspeedwa

TODAY

6am-10am: Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

9am: Capricorn Animal Aid Santa Pictures at Petstock Rockhampton, Yaamba Rd.

10am: Debbie's Dance Concert at the Pilbeam Theatre. Juniour concert at 10am, senior concert at 2pm. Cost: Adult $22, Pensioner $18, Tertiary Student $18, Child $15, Family $65. Phone: 4927 4111.

11am: Moura Coal and Country Historical Society meeting and Christmas lunch at the Historical Centre. Members to supply one salad or dessert.

3pm: Capricorn Edible Plants Inc will hold its end of year meeting at Bell Park, Emu Park, followed by dinner at Pine Beach Hotel at 6pm. Bookings essential. Contact: Gail on 4939 7638.

4pm: McCosker Rocky Speedway at Rockhampton Showgrounds, Lion Creek Rd. Huge Pit Party from 4-5pm inc free amusement rides. Adults $25, Seniors/Students $20, Children 5-15yrs $15, Under 5yrs free, Family (2xAdults, up to 4 kids) $60. Racing action from 5.30pm.

4pm: Summer's Commin' Festival at the Great Western Hotel. Visit their Facebook page for ticket information.

5pm: Upper Ulam Christmas Event at Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds, 921 Upper Ulam Rd, Bajool. Dinner from 6pm, activities for the kids, special appearance by Santa at 7pm. Presents to the value of $10, if you would like your child to receive a present from Santa please bring the present along wrapped and clearly labelled with their full name. Please deliver to the kitchen/bar area by 6.30pm.

5.30pm: Celebrating Women on the Coast ARTS #canihelp at Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Contact: 49399500. Cost: $20 includes nibbles.

7.30pm: An old time/new vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall, Denison St, Rockhampton. For more information, phone 49381860.

SUNDAY

7am-12pm: Causeway Lake markets. Any enquires please call Judie on 49336356.

8am: Arcade Carpark markets at Kern Arcade, Bolsover St.

MARKETS: Lillian and Emily Cooper at the Heritage Village Markets, on this Sunday.
MARKETS: Lillian and Emily Cooper at the Heritage Village Markets, on this Sunday. Sharyn O'Neill ROK271111smark3

8am: The Rockhampton Heritage Village Markets from 8am to 1.30pm. Entry $2 per person with under 14 year olds free. Rides on vintage vehicles cost $3. Closed in shoes are required for the rides.

9am-1pm: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm for the last day of tram rides for the year. Morning Tea in refreshment room.

11am-3pm: Q&A Forum Domestic Violence Awareness #canihelp at Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Contact: 49399500.

4pm: Puls8 Studios presents Beneath the Stars at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $33, Pensioner $28, Child $27, Family (2A + 2C) $100. Phone: 4927 4111.

DANCE STARS: PULS8 Studios will hole their annual concert on Sunday afternoon.
DANCE STARS: PULS8 Studios will hole their annual concert on Sunday afternoon. Tamara MacKenzie

4pm-9pm: Yeppoon Food Frenzy markets at 57 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon. Gold coin entry. Alcohol and smoke free.

7.30pm: The Uniting Church presents a Christmas celebration, The Song of the Angels, at South Rockhampton Uniting Church, 312 Campbell St. Supper will be served in the hall at the conclusion

