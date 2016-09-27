30°
5 things to do in the last week of school holidays

Chloe Lyons
| 27th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
The Rockhampton Regional Library is holding their zombie apocalypse day on October 1 from 1pm to 4pm.
The Rockhampton Regional Library is holding their zombie apocalypse day on October 1 from 1pm to 4pm.

Fun Palace Zombie Apocalypse

Do you think you could survive a zombie apocalypse?

The Rockhampton Regional Library is having a free, all ages art and science day teaching essential zombie survival skills.

The fun kicks off on Saturday, October 1 from 1pm to 4pm with prizes to be won.

Steam train rides

Head on down to Leichhardt Park on Sunday, October 2 and step back in time with a steam train ride.

Rides are $2 each and will run from 1pm to 4pm.

Heritage Village

The Rockhampton Heritage Village has fun for the whole family with stage coach and pony rides, vintage car and double decker bus rides.

Activities will run on September Tuesday 27, Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 from 9am to 12pm.

The day costs $9.50 per child 18 months and over with one free adult per family.

An extra adult ticket costs $9.50.

Rail museum

Explore train carriages and steam and diesel engines, change train signals and see the Morse Code table at the Archer Park Rail Museum on Sunday 2 from 9am to 1pm.

You'll also get the chance to ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Entry is $9.50 for an adult, $6.80 for a concession and $5.80 for children aged three to 12.

Book fair

The Rockhampton Mount Archer Lions Club has received a new load of books, just in time for their monthly book fair.

The fair is on Sunday, October 2 with free entry and will run from 7am to 10am at the clubhouse on Hinchcliffe St.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
