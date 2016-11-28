50 free scoops of gelato for Rockhampton

SUMMER is only days away. Do you know what that means?

Swimming, barbecues, beers (for the adults) and ice cream/gelato.

This will be Rockhampton's first summer where lovers of ice cream and gelato can access the flavours on offer by Gelatissimo, which opened at The Terrace in March.

VIDEO: Gelatissimo opens its doors at Stockland's Terrace

To help celebrate the first days of summer, and what Gelatissimo has dubbed National Gelatissimo Day, the gelato maker will be giving away free scoops of a new taste gelato.

The Hugh Chocman, which combines chocolate and smooth salted caramel, will hit Gelatissimo stores across Australia on Saturday.

The first 50 customers in the Rockhampton store will each receive one free scoop of gelato.

Furthermore, each Gelatissimo store has on offer a series of 'Lick & Win' instant prizes with there will be 39 winners guaranteed in every store around Australia. Customers can try their luck at winning everything from free scoops of gelato, iTunes cards to inflatable pool toys from Pumpt and bikes from 99 Bikes.