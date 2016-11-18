50 year milestone of JP service celebrated

ON September 28 2016, Mr Raymond Young, OAM, JP Qual presented Mr Ian Stuart Power, OAM, JP Qual with a certificate and a badge which recognised 50 years' service as a Justice of the Peace in Rockhampton.

Ray was pleased to be able to recognise this service as one of the longest servicing JPs in Rockhampton.

Ray asked what the background to this long service was and Ian noted that he was appointed in the Gazette as a Justice of Peace on 23 December 1961.

He has spent many years supporting the Rockhampton Community both responding to phone calls and visiting people in their homes and including late nights to provide JP Service when needed by the Rockhampton Police.

There were many occasions when he shared a table at the Rockhampton Court House and participating in the regular roster by the Rockhampton JPs at Stocklands Shopping Centre to provide these essential services required by our Community.

Ian also served as Treasurer and Auditor to the Rockhampton JP Association for many years

Ian also spent many years prior to returning to Rockhampton, providing JP services both in New South Wales and Canberra when he served there as an Army Officer.

Ian remembers when the role became more formal with the need to be Qualified and trained to provide the high standards required when witnessing the many documents needed by the courts or government.

In 1991/2, the Government required all JPs to requalify from JP to the different sections of Commissioner of Declarations, JP Qual or JP Magistrate.

Ian agreed this was a necessary change to protect both the community and the JPs.