$500,000 road works project now down the drain

A LONG-anticipated, half-million dollar drainage project has been downgraded to about a third of its initial cost.

During the Infrastructure Committee meeting yesterday, Rockhampton Region councillors were offered three options to address the road and public safety issues along Brooks St, Gracemere, which borders about 10 properties.

A large, open drain runs about 60m from the pipe outlet close to the bitumen roadway, and according to the council, is difficult to maintain.

Councillor Ellen Smith stood alone in backing an on-budget, half million dollar plan, which would ultimately upgrade the drain and run an open channel through the Gracemere Golf Course.

Cr Smith argued the current drain posed a serious safety issue, with one car hitting a drainage post the previous day.

She also knew of a property where the garage flooded during heavy rain as a result of the drainage issues.

Initially listed as a $500,000 project in council's 2015-16 budget, mayor Margaret Strelow and councillors Rose Swadling, Neil Fisher, Cherie Rutherford and Drew Wickerson adopted option three; a 60m, concrete-lined open channel with retaining walls and safety fence.

Thirty metres of open channel will stop at the existing concrete invert at 23 Brooks St, and access will be upgraded at 35 Brooks St.

At $165,000, this option matches the existing levels adjacent to 23 Brooks St, therefore no further works are required north along Brooks St or through the Golf Course.

Engineering Services manager Martin Crow endorsed option three, but noted it could be difficult to extend the project in future.

Cr Strelow argued she simply could not justify the half-million-dollar solution, considering the major works on Dean St, Berserker boasted the same price tag.

"Dean St was a half-a-million dollar project, but that's Dean St," she said.

"That's a big number of people, it's not about the location."

She said "hand on heart" she would have backed the more expensive solution if it serviced more people.

"But the truth is, it's not a busy enough street," Cr Strelow said.

