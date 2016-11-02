30°
News

6 famous politicians from Rockhampton

2nd Nov 2016 6:25 AM
De-Anne Kelly was born in Rockhampton in 1954. She served as the Federal Member for Dawson from March 1996 until November 2007
De-Anne Kelly was born in Rockhampton in 1954. She served as the Federal Member for Dawson from March 1996 until November 2007 Emily Smith

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

George Silas Curtis

who lived from 1845 to 1922 and served in Queensland twice - first as the Independent member for Rockhampton in the Legislative Assembly from 1893 to 1902 and then as a conservative member of the Legislative Council from 1914 to 1922.

Australia's shortest serving Prime Minister (eight days in 1945)

Frank Forde

may not have been born in Rockhampton, but he was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Queensland as a Labor MP for Rockhampton in 1917. In 1922 he resigned and was elected to the Australian House of Representatives for Capricornia and he was named Prime Minister by the Governor-General, Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, after the 14th Prime Minister John Curtin died from heart disease.

Vince Gair

, born in Rockhampton, served as Premier of Queensland from 1952 until 1957. His parents were founding members of the Australian Labor Party in the 1890s. Vince was elected to the Australian Senate and led the Democratic Labor Party from 1965 to 1973.

De-Anne Kelly

was born in Rockhampton in 1954. She served as the Federal Member for Dawson from March 1996 until November 2007 and during that time, she was the Minister for Veterans' Affairs between 2004 and 2007. She was also the first female member of the National Party to win a seat in the House of Representatives.

William Kidston

was the 17th Premier of Queensland. He was born in Scotland and moved to Rockhampton in 1883. Kidston was a member of the local militia and was in strong support of the shearer strikers (1891). He received a court martial when he refused enrolment as a special constable in the anti-strike force. Kidston became the main Australian Labour Federation representative in Rockhampton. He also supported making Central Queensland a separate colony and ran as a separatist in the 1893 elections unsuccessfully. In the 1896 election, he ran as an endorsed Labor candidate and won. He was Premier from January 1906 to November 1907 and again from February 1908 to 1911. As of 2015 he remains the last person to ever make a comeback as Premier of Queensland after losing the position.

John Moore

was a Liberal member of the House of Representatives for over 25 years from 1975 to 2001. He was born in Rockhampton, grew up on a cattle station near Bowen and was elected in the House for the seat of Ryan (Brisbane). He also served as the Defence Minister.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian labor party de-anne kelly history politics premier prime minister

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

6 famous politicians from Rockhampton

De-Anne Kelly was born in Rockhampton in 1954. She served as the Federal Member for Dawson from March 1996 until November 2007

Have you heard of these six famous politicians?

Tonnes of weight lifted off CQ roads with freight hub go-ahead

MOVING FORWARD: A centralised grain hub will take hundreds of thousands of tonnes of load off CQ roads.

Secured inland port a signifcant step forward forward for CQ

The 1am lockout a win for the community

New liquor and lockout laws came into affect in July meaning bars have to stop serving shots after midnight.

Party-goers would need to plan their night to avoid being locked out

Local Partners

6 famous politicians from Rockhampton

Have you heard of these six famous politicians who hailed from Rockhampton?

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Brunswick Hotel clerk fights robber

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

MICHAEL Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly" when he was younger and "regrets" what happened in the past.

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Rocky boy creates his own sound

Conway Custom: Ryan Conway working on a range of prototype guitars he wants to produce.

Local guitars to be produced from scratch

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Inner City Living In Style With a Shed

190 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 2 $250,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom highset weatherboard home has a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, heaps of cupboards, a large pantry and a huge gas cooker. The...

Sensational Views… Big Block

11 Cooke Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land This big block is elevated and has sensational views of the Keppel ... Offers Over...

This big block is elevated and has sensational views of the Keppel Islands and ocean to the east and is situated in a quiet street and surrounded by quality homes.

Reduced To Sell

132 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $225,000

This great home has just been reduced to $225,000 and is a bargain. Features include, 3 good sized bedrooms, polished floors, fully built-in kitchen, the secure...

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $445,000 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $445,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Frenchville Home with a Powered Shed

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $330,000

This highset 3 bedroom chamferboard home has polished hardwood floors throughout upstairs with a beautiful timber kitchen with gas cook top and a large pantry. The...

100 Acres – Iron Bark Retreat

492 Cobraball Road, Cobraball 4703

Rural 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Secluded and really quiet this country style home is privately located on a few acres of cleared high ground amongst beautiful natural timber trees. Fenced into a...

Spacious Master Builder Home with Shed

9 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Quality was not compromised as this was a home crafted by an award winning builder making it the ultimate home for the modern family or the avid entertainer. Set...

Great South Side Find!

61 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 4 $189,000

How often do you find a low set rendered brick home Southside? On an 809m corner allotment with a large shed and plenty of room for cars, boats, trailers and vans?...

Handyman&#39;s Dream! 2 Bed Cottage on 809m2 Allotment

136 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 $125,000 Neg

Attention all renovators! Boasting an 809sqm allotment, this cottage offers ample opportunity as an affordable first home or investment. -Tongue and Groove...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!