6 famous politicians from Rockhampton

George Silas Curtis

who lived from 1845 to 1922 and served in Queensland twice - first as the Independent member for Rockhampton in the Legislative Assembly from 1893 to 1902 and then as a conservative member of the Legislative Council from 1914 to 1922.

Australia's shortest serving Prime Minister (eight days in 1945)

Frank Forde

may not have been born in Rockhampton, but he was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Queensland as a Labor MP for Rockhampton in 1917. In 1922 he resigned and was elected to the Australian House of Representatives for Capricornia and he was named Prime Minister by the Governor-General, Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, after the 14th Prime Minister John Curtin died from heart disease.

Vince Gair

, born in Rockhampton, served as Premier of Queensland from 1952 until 1957. His parents were founding members of the Australian Labor Party in the 1890s. Vince was elected to the Australian Senate and led the Democratic Labor Party from 1965 to 1973.

De-Anne Kelly

was born in Rockhampton in 1954. She served as the Federal Member for Dawson from March 1996 until November 2007 and during that time, she was the Minister for Veterans' Affairs between 2004 and 2007. She was also the first female member of the National Party to win a seat in the House of Representatives.

William Kidston

was the 17th Premier of Queensland. He was born in Scotland and moved to Rockhampton in 1883. Kidston was a member of the local militia and was in strong support of the shearer strikers (1891). He received a court martial when he refused enrolment as a special constable in the anti-strike force. Kidston became the main Australian Labour Federation representative in Rockhampton. He also supported making Central Queensland a separate colony and ran as a separatist in the 1893 elections unsuccessfully. In the 1896 election, he ran as an endorsed Labor candidate and won. He was Premier from January 1906 to November 1907 and again from February 1908 to 1911. As of 2015 he remains the last person to ever make a comeback as Premier of Queensland after losing the position.

John Moore

was a Liberal member of the House of Representatives for over 25 years from 1975 to 2001. He was born in Rockhampton, grew up on a cattle station near Bowen and was elected in the House for the seat of Ryan (Brisbane). He also served as the Defence Minister.