65 apprenticeships spots up for grabs

Energy Queensland through Ergon Energy has begun its search for the next intake of bright sparks to join the company for its 2017 apprentice intake.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 65 apprentice placements will be offer across Queensland.

"This is an important program for Ergon as the company strives to adapt to what is an ever-changing energy industry under the Energy Queensland banner,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"These apprentices will be important for our company's future as we continue to work closer with Energex within the new merged Energy Queensland structure.”

Queensland Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the new intake will again reinforce the government's commitment to training and jobs in the regions.

"The government has a strong belief in the need for investment in people and jobs across the state, highlighted recently by the appointment of Energy Queensland's new Chief Executive David Smales who will be based in Townsville,” he said.

"With the strong development of apprentices through programs at both Energex and Ergon, we're in a strong position to continue creating a bright new future for energy in Queensland.”

The advertised positions will include roles for Apprentice Electrotechnology Electricians, Communications Technicians, Associate Degree Engineers, Network and IT and Electrical Distribution Linespersons.

Applications for the new apprentice intake close on Monday October 24 and can be made online at https://www.ergon.com.au/about-us/careers/apprenticeships.