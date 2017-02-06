$650K housing project boosts local jobs

BUILD IT UP: The units are due to finish completion at 342 Salamanca St in Frenchville soon. The project provided around 30 local jobs in Rockhampton.

SINCE construction started in September, a Frenchville housing project has provided jobs for around 30 local concreters, carpenters, plumbers, electricians and painters, including three apprentices.

The $650,000 housing development in Salamanca St is near completion with tenancies starting next month.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni visited the site last week and said the two two-bedroom units, were built by Queensland firm BLD Building Legal and Development to the highest design standards, signalling the direction of social housing construction in Rockhampton.

"They will comfortably cater for the needs of people with a disability, young families or older people, and can be easily adapted or upgraded in future to accommodate changing needs,” Mr de Brenni said.

"Each unit has been designed with 16 key features, such as wider hallways, hand rails, and easily accessible kitchen and bathroom benchtops.

"They are safe, energy efficient and comfortable homes, built with people in mind.”

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the project was another example of the State Government's commitment to jobs in central Queensland.

"We have a strong pipeline of construction work across Rockhampton and the region, including the $200 million prison expansion I announced with the Premier earlier this week,” Mr Byrne said.

"These jobs, big and small, support families right across our community,” he said.

"It's another example of our government restoring services, supporting jobs and delivering for the people of central Queensland.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said people experiencing homelessness in Rockhampton were also benefiting from a $5.199million commitment by the State Government to deliver specialist homelessness services in 2016 and 17.

"In the current financial year, the Government has spent $2.24 million on housing maintenance and $857,000 on housing up- grades in the Rockhampton region,” Mrs Lauga said.

"This included reforms to help our veterans facing homelessness, and providing more opportunities for victims of domestic violence who are seeking alternative accommodation,” she said.

"Providing affordable housing in Keppel for those on low incomes is part of the mantra of this Labor Government which takes its delivery of social justice policies very seriously.”