$6M RESORT: Give locals the jobs, says Keppel MP

FENCED OFF: Pools at Caporicorn Resort has been drained and the area has been fenced off as revitalisation works progress.

UPDATE 4.45pm: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has called on the developer of a $600 million resort on the Capricorn Coast to ensure local workers get preference.

Mrs Lauga issued a statement this afternoon following The Morning Bulletin's report earlier today that work was now progressing well on the Environment Impact Statement for the proposed $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Intergrated Resort.

"Everywhere I go, local people in Keppel are telling me how much they would love to see Capricorn Resort reopened and upgraded. There is no doubt: Keppel needs these jobs.

I had a teleconference with Mayor Ludwig and Mr Iwasaki's Australian representative two days ago about progress on this development.

I'm pleased that work is progressing well on the Environment Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Integrated Resort. The master plan features a 300-room, five-star resort, including a golf course, wagyu cattle farm and residential community of 8000 dwellings and village centre. It is expected to generate about 19,000 jobs over 20 years.

I look forward to Capricorn Resort submitting their EIS soon. The public is looking forward to seeing the plans and consulting with the proponent throughout the community consultation process, as am I.

I would like the proponent to develop a local procurement plan to ensure that local workers, trades and services are used and jobs are created wherever possible so to maximise the economic return of this development in our community.

The EIS process is important because it identifies potential impacts and gives the community the ability to have its say on the proposal. I've been involved in EISs for a number of projects as a qualified Town Planner* and I can safely say that I think the Government has got the balance right in terms of the depth of environmental studies, community consultation and timeframes given to proponents.

The Palaszczuk Government, the local community and I eagerly await the submission of the EIS by the proponent to government for consideration and feedback.

In case there is any potential conflict: I have not been involved in the Iwasaki Capricorn Integrated Resort, and my experience as a Town Planner on EIS projects was prior to becoming a Member of Parliament.”

MIDDAY: Work is progressing well on the Environment Impact Statement for the proposed $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Intergrated Resort.

Livingstone Shire Deputy Mayor and Capricorn Enterprise chairman Graham Scott today confirmed the EIS was "very much moving forward”.

Cr Scott said that after stalling last year, it was hoped the EIS submission would now be finalised mid this year.

His comments come after an image of the resort was posted on Facebook. The picture showed the pool drained with security fencing erected around the area.

While there were some concerns raised on social media that this could be another GKI situation, The Morning Bulletin understands these measures were put in place for security and safety reasons after the decision was made to suspend some activities, including accommodation.

One of the resort's golf courses and a Japanese restaurant are both currently operating.

The resort's redevelopment would be a major boost for the region.

The master plan features a 300-room, five-star resort, including a golf course, wagyu cattle farm and residential community of 8000 dwellings and village centre.

It is expected to generate about 19,000 jobs over 20 years.

Cr Scott said resort representatives were keeping council informed of developments.

"We have been working with the resort management during the development of our new town plan,” Cr Scott said.

He said there were always complexities to EIS processes.