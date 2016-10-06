30°
$6 million win for Rocky and Cap Coast tradies

6th Oct 2016 6:27 AM
Businesses and tradies in Rockhampton and Keppel will benefit from an anticipated $5.94 million investment in maintaining and upgrading public housing across Central Queensland.
Businesses and tradies in Rockhampton and Keppel will benefit from an anticipated $5.94 million investment in maintaining and upgrading public housing across Central Queensland.

NINE local companies will benefit from a $6 million investment in public housing in Central Queensland.

Businesses and tradies in Rockhampton and Keppel will benefit from an anticipated $5.94 million investment in maintaining and upgrading public housing across Central Queensland.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said standing offer arrangements to maintain houses in between tenancies was a big win for local jobs across Rockhampton and Central Queensland.

"This investment makes sure that vulnerable Queenslanders, like women and children escaping domestic violence, people with disabilities and seniors are able to move into homes that are safe and comfortable," she said.

"When people move out of our homes, local contractors are making sure that the properties are in shipshape condition for the next family."

"I am particularly pleased see so many local companies taking part in the program to maintain homes in between tenancies.

"This program provides steady work for maintenance businesses across the year, helping local contractors manage the peaks and troughs that are common in the industry," Mrs Lauga said.

The nine local companies to benefit from the works and to create local maintenance jobs include: Dynamic Electrical, Glenlee; Whirlwind Electrical, Nankin; Steven Crane's Plumbing Pty Ltd, The Caves; Brads Glazing, Frenchville; Rodney Rogers, Glenlee; Linbridge Builders Pty Ltd, Parkhurst; JRP Painting, Kawana; Blue Ribbon Construction Pty Ltd, Frenchville; and Ian Brown Construction Pty Ltd, Glenlee.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brittany lauga mp, business, maintenance, public housing

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

