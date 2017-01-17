Hospital car park on agenda as tender date looms

FROM major developments to drainage, the Rockhampton Regional Council have some big items on the agenda today and tomorrow.

Here is a brief insight into what's ahead.

TUESDAY, January 17:

1. Animals: The Planning and Regulatory Committee will discuss a proposed animal inspection program. Further details are not yet available on what

2. Hospital car park: The Rockhampton Hospital car park construction will be discussed in closed session during the Infrastructure Committee meeting today.

Expressions of interest for the design and construction tenders for the major development opened December 19, 2016.

They close Tuesday, January 31 at 2pm and are expected to be awarded by April or May with construction to begin mid-year.

The four-storey, 557 bay facility, will be built on the site of the existing car park and allow for future expansion.

3. Brooks St: The Infrastructure Committee will discuss the drainage on Brooks St, Gracemere. Brooks St was identified as one of five drainage projects to receive a total of $3.7m in the RRC's 2015-16 Budget. They included:

Brooks St, Gracemere

Caribbea Estate

Oakley St to Dibden St to Jardine Park, Stage 1

Dean St to Rodboro St

Stack St, Stage 1

WEDNESDAY, January 18:

4. Trees: The Parks, Recreation and Sport committee will discuss a tree management policy.

5. Clubs: Requests for lease extensions for the Gracemere Bowls Club Inc and the Rockhampton Netball Association will be put to the committee.

6. CCTV: The Community Services Committee will look at the closed circuit television policy, and

7. The show: Discuss the Rockhampton Agricultural Show 2017-2020 memorandum of understanding in a closed session.