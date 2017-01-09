7 projects that could change CQ in 2017

OVER the last few months, multiple projects which have the power to bolster Central Queensland in terms of jobs, economy, tourism and infrastructure have been announced.

Many of these projects are expected to get off the ground in 2017.

1.Adani

LATE last year, Rockhampton was shortlisted as a FIFO hub for Adani's Charmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said this would potentially generate up to 1500 jobs for the Rockhampton region.

Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj said support services and workers would be employed from towns including Emerald, Clermont, Moranbah, Collinsville and Charters Towers.

2. Rookwood Weir

The Environmental Impact Statement for the raising of Eden Bann Weir and construction of a new weir at Rookwood on the Fitzroy River was approved by the Co-ordinator General late last year.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said there was also progress with preparation of the Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project Business Case, being led by Building Queensland, which involves detailed economic assessment.

The $495m project, which is located 66km south-west of Rockhampton, is expected to produce 150 direct, peak construction and 5 direct operational jobs.

3. Mt Morgan Mine

For many years the mine site at Mt Morgan has lay dormant, but not for much longer.

Carbine Resources recently announced they hoped to have shovels in the ground by the middle of this year.

While this is dependant on financier backing, if all goes to plan the mine would generate 110 jobs for locals during the 12-month construction process and an ongoing workforce of 70 direct employees, excluding contractors and external service providers.

4. GKI Resort

For many years now CQ residents have lobbied for Tower Holdings' Great Keppel Island Resort project to go ahead. The project was approved by the State Government in 2013.

The project involves the redevelopment of Great Keppel Island Resort, including demolition of the existing resort and its replacement with a substantial low-rise, eco-tourism resort consisting of a 250-room hotel, 750 eco-tourism villas, 300 eco-tourism apartments, a 250-berth marina, a ferry terminal, a yacht club, a retail village, an18-hole championship golf course and 575 ha environmental park.

The project itself would create over 1,400 full-time, part-time and casual jobs and be the largest employer along the Capricorn Coast.

Could 2017 be the year it finally goes ahead?

5. Mt Chalmers Mine

In November last year, it was announced mining company Traprock Mining Limited was raising funds to finance a gold mine at Mount Chalmers, between Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

At the time, it was reported the Woods Shaft prospect, located only 800m south-west of Mount Chalmers would be upgraded in coming months and scoping studies have already commenced with the aim of taking Woods Shaft into production.

A further 12 VHMS mineralised targets are located within 5km of the Mount Chalmers resource, which are a later focus of development.

6. Coal mine north of Rocky

Plans are underway to develop the Styx Coal project located abotu 130km north-west of Rockhampton.

It is understood the coal mine will look to the CQ region for potentially up to 500 workers.

With work expected to start at the site by at least 2018, we could see some movement at the site soon.

7. Cap Coast Resort

Work is progressing well on the Environment Impact Statement for the proposed $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Intergrated Resort.

It is hoped the EIS will be finalised by the middle of this year so work can begin on the planned 300-room, five-star resort, including a golf course, wagyu cattle farm and residential community of 8000 dwellings and village centre.

It is expected to generate about 19,000 jobs over 20 years.

