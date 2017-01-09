32°
News

7 projects that could change CQ in 2017

Melanie Plane
| 9th Jan 2017 1:14 PM
GKI rally.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
GKI rally.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK230116agkirall

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OVER the last few months, multiple projects which have the power to bolster Central Queensland in terms of jobs, economy, tourism and infrastructure have been announced.

Many of these projects are expected to get off the ground in 2017.

1.Adani

LATE last year, Rockhampton was shortlisted as a FIFO hub for Adani's Charmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said this would potentially generate up to 1500 jobs for the Rockhampton region.

Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj said support services and workers would be employed from towns including Emerald, Clermont, Moranbah, Collinsville and Charters Towers.

| READ MORE HERE | ADANI EXPLAINED: 1500 jobs for Rocky

2. Rookwood Weir

The Environmental Impact Statement for the raising of Eden Bann Weir and construction of a new weir at Rookwood on the Fitzroy River was approved by the Co-ordinator General late last year.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said there was also progress with preparation of the Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project Business Case, being led by Building Queensland, which involves detailed economic assessment.

The $495m project, which is located 66km south-west of Rockhampton, is expected to produce 150 direct, peak construction and 5 direct operational jobs.

| READ MORE HERE |EXCLUSIVE: $300m Rookwood Weir project edges closer

3. Mt Morgan Mine

For many years the mine site at Mt Morgan has lay dormant, but not for much longer.

Carbine Resources recently announced they hoped to have shovels in the ground by the middle of this year.

While this is dependant on financier backing, if all goes to plan the mine would generate 110 jobs for locals during the 12-month construction process and an ongoing workforce of 70 direct employees, excluding contractors and external service providers.

| READ MORE HERE | Central Qld gold mine set for start in 2017

4. GKI Resort

For many years now CQ residents have lobbied for Tower Holdings' Great Keppel Island Resort project to go ahead. The project was approved by the State Government in 2013.

The project involves the redevelopment of Great Keppel Island Resort, including demolition of the existing resort and its replacement with a substantial low-rise, eco-tourism resort consisting of a 250-room hotel, 750 eco-tourism villas, 300 eco-tourism apartments, a 250-berth marina, a ferry terminal, a yacht club, a retail village, an18-hole championship golf course and 575 ha environmental park.

The project itself would create over 1,400 full-time, part-time and casual jobs and be the largest employer along the Capricorn Coast.

Could 2017 be the year it finally goes ahead?

5. Mt Chalmers Mine

In November last year, it was announced mining company Traprock Mining Limited was raising funds to finance a gold mine at Mount Chalmers, between Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

At the time, it was reported the Woods Shaft prospect, located only 800m south-west of Mount Chalmers would be upgraded in coming months and scoping studies have already commenced with the aim of taking Woods Shaft into production.

A further 12 VHMS mineralised targets are located within 5km of the Mount Chalmers resource, which are a later focus of development.

| READ MORE HERE | ASX move to fund Rockhampton gold mine

6. Coal mine north of Rocky

Plans are underway to develop the Styx Coal project located abotu 130km north-west of Rockhampton.

It is understood the coal mine will look to the CQ region for potentially up to 500 workers.

With work expected to start at the site by at least 2018, we could see some movement at the site soon.

| READ MORE HERE | New Rocky mine plans revealed, up to 500 workers needed

7. Cap Coast Resort

Work is progressing well on the Environment Impact Statement for the proposed $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Intergrated Resort.

It is hoped the EIS will be finalised by the middle of this year so work can begin on the planned 300-room, five-star resort, including a golf course, wagyu cattle farm and residential community of 8000 dwellings and village centre.

It is expected to generate about 19,000 jobs over 20 years.

| READ MORE HERE | $600M RESORT: 19,000 Cap Coast and Rocky jobs on the line

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Heavy rainfall false alarm as Central Qld forecast dries up

Heavy rainfall false alarm as Central Qld forecast dries up

UPDATE: BoM say heavy rainfalls between 40 and 100mm are now out of the question, so what's in store for the week ahead?

UPDATE: Aircraft, boats involved in massive search off coast

RACQ CQ Rescue searching for man overboard at Middle Island, SE of Mackay.

Police searching for man missing off coast

Driver fined after getting behind the wheel while over the limit

$750 fine for this driver's decision to drink and drive

FLOOD WATCH: Road closure as Riverslea rises

The Fitzroy River at Riverslea.

Fitzroy River rises by 4m overnight at Gogango

Local Partners

Jonassen valuable in Heat's win over Hurricanes

Rockhampton's Jess Jonassen has played a key role in the Brisbane Heat's 15-run victory over the Hobart Hurricanes in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Rocky reps keen to shine on diamonds at nationals

SET TO STRIKE: Rockhampton representatives (from left) Sam Levi, 14, Hayden Gillett, 14, Max Spencer, 14, and Pierce Moss, 14, will represent Queensland at the national under-15 boys softball titles at Redlands.

Intensive training schedule has Rocky reps primed for Qld duties

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Meryl Streep takes aim at Donald Trump in Globes speech

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

SCREEN legend makes impassioned plea against bullying.

Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes glitch

This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

THIS year's awards ceremony got off to a rocky start.

Amber Rose won't date bisexual men

"I'm just not comfortable with it."

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All the hottest frocks and shocks from the Golden Globes red carpet.

Anna Kendrick would rather drink than win

Anna Kendrick prefers not to win awards

Colonial Charm

24 Hardacre Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 2 Auction on Site...

Situated in a family friendly suburb of Wandal this Colonial home is awaiting your inspection. Boasting a good sized front deck and open plan living, this home...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Convenient and Central Location

1 Snelling Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 3 Auction on Site...

Come and inspect this 835m2 allotment located in the family friendly suburb of Park Avenue. As you walk through the property you will appreciate the large modern...

ENDLESS POTENTIAL!

29 Elizabeth Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 2 $199,000

Look no further than this high set, two bedroom home with sleep out situated on a large 2,023m2 block. Featuring: * Spacious kitchen, lounge and dining areas *...

Affordable Unit Living

5/3 Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This low maintenance brick and colourbond unit is neat and tidy with new carpets in the bedrooms and living. Both front and rear gardens have shady patio's, there...

Prestigious Hillside Estate Retreat with STUNNING POOL!

3 Emily Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $565,000

This immaculately presented home will suit you and your family like no other! Perfectly positioned in the prestigious Hillside Estate, the home offers a family...

Only 2 years Old and Simply Beautiful

14 College Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $410,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom home has an air-conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe, which is located at the rear of the home and an...

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits You in Paramount Park

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

On arrival you will be pleasantly surprised from the moment you enter this prestige home offering approximately 320m2 under roof and 9ft high ceilings. A cleverly...

3 Bedroom Highset Home

11 Alick Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This home has 3 good sized bedrooms, remodeled bathroom and a good kitchen for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Other features include, large...

Lazy Sundays By The Pool!

12 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $429,000

With large open spaces, modern plan, and vibrant bright colours, this lowset rendered home offers 4 bedrooms, main having walk-in robe and ensuite, functional...

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

No Caption

Interstate investors snap up Mount Morgan property

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

2017 will be 'the year' for Cap Coast real estate

Shae O'Reilly

'We wouldn't go making a call this ballsy on a whim'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!