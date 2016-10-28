72 HAUNTED HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

HALLOWEEN: Sloane Bridges dressed as Chucky at O'Dowds Irish Pub, one of the local venues offering some spooky specials this weekend.

TODAY

10.30am: Bring your Under 5's for Storytime at Stockland Rockhampton. 'Scary Night' by Leslie Gibbs followed by In the dark, dark woods at 11.15am. Storytime will be located in the Kidzone near the Food court!

2pm: Halloween at BIG4 Capricorn Palms Holifay Village, Yeppoon. All proceeds donated to Camp Quality. Entertainment, food, Trick or Treating, Haunted house and lots more. Contact 49336144 to make your booking.

TOMORROW

11am: Get Spooky at the Spotlight Rockhampton Halloween Party! Children are being invited to come into Spotlight Rockhampton, The Home of Halloween, for the ultimate Halloween party. Dress up as your favourite superhero to go in the draw to win $50 worth.

6pm: Halloween kids disco at the Indoor Sports Arena, 37 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton. $10 Entry includes a Halloween party bag. Prizes for 'Best Dress' & a 'Dance Off' competition. Fully supervised event. Phone 49278499 and secure your tickets.

7pm: Funhouse Halloween Bash at The Workshop, 45 East St, Rockhampton. A night of Gothic circus, buskers, magic potions and dancing 'til we ALL become pumpkins. Get your fortune told in the Tarot Cave, be entertained by aerial performrs. fire breathers, magicians and more, get your body painted then dance to your favorite beats as mixed by our guest DJ! A Thriller Night out for adults only! Come dressed your scary best. Tickets $20 adults/ $15 students. Visit workshoprockhampton.com.au to book.

7pm: Yeppoon And Emu Park Cemetery Ghost Walk at Yeppoon Cemetery. Meet at Yeppoon Cemetery at 7pm.

8pm: Halloween at the Allenstown Hotel, Upper Dawson Rd. Prize for scariest costume.

8.30pm: Headbangers Halloween Hellfest at the Lionleigh Tavern, 1 Wandal Rd. The Lionleigh will be transformed into a hell dimension to bring you a night of horror and headbanging! Dress-up in your most spine-chilling, blood curdling costume!

9pm: Club Rok House of Horrors at Flamingos on Quay. $5 entry. Shows at 10.30pm and midnight.

9pm: Halloween part at the Zodiac Nightclub. Open till 5am, no lock out. $5 entry after 11pm. Two $250 travel vouchers for best dressed.

SUNDAY

4.30pm: HOWLoween Dog Walk at Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St. $5 entry for the dog walk includes free HOWLoween dog tag and bandana. Dress up the kids in their favourite costume. All money raised goes to local rehoming group Greyhounds New Beginnings-Life After the Track.