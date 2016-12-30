72 hours across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast

Today
9am:Free exhibition, Brick by Brick at Rockhampton Regional Library. Play, create and learn with 30,000 pieces of Lego.
10am to 4pm:Summer Holidays art exhibition, The Mill Gallery, Normanby St, Yeppoon.
3pm to 4pm:Lively Chess Games, Rockhampton Regional Library.
5pm:Ben Beasley, Great Keppel Island Hideaway.
5.30pm to 9pm:Family Carnival, Stapleton Park (PCYC Rockhampton).
Tomorrow
10am to 4pm:Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks, Rockhampton Art Gallery. Entry is: $5 per person; $3 for concession card holders; children 2 years and under are free. Five sessions throughout the day. Phone 4927 4111 to book.
10am to 4pm:Summer Holidays art exhibition, The Mill Gallery, Normanby St, Yeppoon.
11am:Ben Beasley, Great Keppel Island Hideaway.
12pm:New Year's Eve Celebrations, Queens Park, Glenmore Rd. There will be markets, food stalls, live music and rides for the kids, fireworks and more.
5pm:The Red Dahlia Bar Opening Night, 75 East St, featuring stand up comedians David Woodhead and James McKenzie. Show starts 7.30pm. Free entry to the lounge bar, tickets to the comedy club $15 for both visiting comedians.
5.30pm to 9pm:Family Carnival, Stapleton Park (PCYC Rockhampton).
6pm:Goodbye 2016 New Year's Eve Party featuring live music from Jeremy Marou, DJ sets from Benibee, CTRL ALT DEL and MC Kitch hosting. Balloon drop at midnight, The Giddy Goat.
8.30pm:Rhonda Janes and Three's Company, Great Keppel Island Hideaway.
9pm:RnB Superclub New Years Eve Party featuring DJ Def Rok and SEFU, Flamingos on Quay.
9pm:New Years Eve Glow Party, featuring DJ A-TONEZ (Sydney) at the Zodiac Nightclub.
Sunday
1pm to 4pn:Family model train rides, Leichhardt Park, Cambridge and Campbell Streets. Mini trains in the park. Ride behind a modern diesel locomotive or an old steam engine. $2 per ride. Enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.
5.30pm to 9pm:Family Carnival, Stapleton Park (PCYC Rockhampton).