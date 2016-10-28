33°
72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Madeline McDonald
| 28th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.
OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

TODAY

10am: The Emu Park Community Cuppa will be held at Sunset Ridge RSL Independent Living Recreational Room. Morning with a Melbourne Cup theme and Fashions by Vinnies. Wear your "race hat". For information please contact Helen Pearson 49387669.

5pm-6pm: Under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $4, includes skate hire.

6pm: The Women's Health Centre Rockhampton, in partnership with Girls Time Out, is hosting a 'Reclaim the Night' March. A free BBQ dinner will be provided upon the conclusion of the walk at the Women's Health Centre, 225 Bolsover St.

6.30pm: Star Wars Trivia Night at the Victoria Tavern, 1 Musgrave St. Teams of up to 6 people, $5pp.

7pm-9:30pm: All ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry: $7, Skate Hire: Quads $1, Inlines $2. BBQ & snack shop available. Come in your Halloween costume for your chance to win a prize. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.

7.30pm: Old time/new vogue dance at Stanwell Hall. Music by TwoCan. Entry $10 which includes supper and lucky door.

7.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

8pm: The Sugar Daddies, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: Adrian Brown, Frenchville Sports Club.

TOMORROW

6am-10am: Yeppoon Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

10am-2pm: National Mosque Open Day and Food Festival at Rockhampton Mosque, cnr Fitzroy and Kent St. Q&A, morning tea, henna painting, food festival at 12.30pm.

11am-3pm: CQ Fair Day at Victoria Park. Celebrating the diversity of the CQ LGBTIQ community. DRag races, sausage sizzle, pet friendly (dogs must be on leads). talent quest. After party (18+) at Flamingos on Quay at 9am, $5 entry.

11am-10pm: Oktoberfest at Bell Park, Emu Park. Adults $15. Under 15 free.

11am: Yeppoon Races at Yeppoon Racecourse, Millroy Drive.

1.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

2.30pm: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km East of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information phone Don 49221788.

5pm: Rockhampton Girls Grammar Bulls 'n' Barrels rodeo at The Great Western Hotel. Tickets: $20pp, $15 high school students or seniors. $50 family pass.

6pm: Bridging Health Movie Night at Rockhampton All Blacks Sports Club, Lakes Creek Rd. Donation on entry. Phone Riccardo Yasso 0475 245 163.

6pm: After Race Day Party, DJ from 6pm w/ The Short Fall from 9pm til late, Strand Hotel.

7pm: Dirty Dicks Theatre Restaurant, Leichhardt Hotel , Bolsover St & Denham St. Cost $56. Highly comical stage show and three course banquet.

7.30pm: An old time/new vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall, Denison St. For more information, phone 49381860.

7.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

9pm: Kalum in the corner bar w/ Melbourne DJ Zac Waters supported by DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

9pm: DJ Keyes (Sydney) and Riley Boland, Zodiac Nightclub's Halloween party.

SUNDAY

7am-9am: Pink Ribbon fun run at CQUniversity gym, Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton. Pre-register online: $10 8km fun run, $10 4km fun run, $2 Kid's Dash. Register on the day: $15 8km fun run, $15 4km fun run, $2 Kid's Dash.

8am-12pm: Kern Arcade car park markets in Bolsover St.

8am-12pm: Pets in the Park Microchipping Day at Cedric Archer Park, Ian Besch Drive, Gracemere.

9am-1pm: Archer Park Rail Museum, Denison St, open until 1pm. Ride the Purrey Steam Tram, morning tea available.

10am: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km East of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information phone Don 49221788.

10am: Community Day at RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar, Canoona Rd. A RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter will be on display and there will be photos with the pilot, face painting, balloons and snow cones for the children and a sausage sizzle.

11am-2pm: Gracemere Social and Selling Markets at Waraburra School Hall. Stalls, food and family fun. Free entry.

1pm: Country Music Group at Yeppoon Town Hall. Entry $8, includes afternoon tea. Proceeds towards RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

1.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

4.30pm: HOWLoween Dog Walk at Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St. $5 entry for the dog walk includes free HOWLoween dog tag and bandana.

Barnaby Joyce: What more do you need to build Rookwood?

The Deputy Prime Minister said he wanted to see the project started and blamed the State Government for stalling.

It's a grave weekend for Halloween lover Greg

TERRORS: The halloween set-up at Greg Chapman's house in previous years. INSET: Greg with his latest horror novel.

FOR Greg Chapman Halloween is his favourite time of year.

How a simple 'cold' almost killed a new mum

WITH THANKS: Jeff Bellert, Dr David Austin, Dr Jaco Poggenpoel, Kate Bellert, Amanda Nugent, as Kate leaves Rockhampton Hospital.

NEW mum Kate Bellert has been to hell and back

Scenic Hwy repairs at Statue Bay underway

Livingstone Shire Council Manager Disaster Management, Recovery and Resilience Dave Mazzaferri, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams inspect the damage at Statue Bay.

$18 million repair work now underway

MOTORISTS are advised the Scenic Highway at Statue Bay has closed while construction works to repair the road take place.

Cafe popular suggestion for old railway station at Yeppoon

The old Yeppoon Railway station is to be repurposed as part of a redevelopment of the old site.

Economic Development Queensland to review the community's feedback

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

LISTEN: Headbangers Halloween Hellfest lineup for Rocky gig

LEGENDARY: Odysseus Reborn hail from Bundaberg and will play the Headbangers Halloween Hellfest on October 29.

Four bands on the bill for metal core music gig this Friday night

Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

A RADIO host has been taken off the air after making a joke at the expense of those who died at Dreamworld.

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

The Bachelorette runner-up Matty Johnson.

CALLS for reality dating show's runner-up to be the next Bachelor.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E12 - the finale

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

Georgia Love with The Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott.

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

Hear Zac's explosive sound at Giddy Goat on Saturday

DJ Zac Waters will play at the Giddy Goat on Saturday night.

Young DJ makes waves, hits up Giddy this weekend

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: The Coast's first brothel, Scarlet Harem at Kunda Park, is up for sale.

Coast brothel madam sells up

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

