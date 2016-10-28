72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

TODAY

10am: The Emu Park Community Cuppa will be held at Sunset Ridge RSL Independent Living Recreational Room. Morning with a Melbourne Cup theme and Fashions by Vinnies. Wear your "race hat". For information please contact Helen Pearson 49387669.

5pm-6pm: Under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $4, includes skate hire.

6pm: The Women's Health Centre Rockhampton, in partnership with Girls Time Out, is hosting a 'Reclaim the Night' March. A free BBQ dinner will be provided upon the conclusion of the walk at the Women's Health Centre, 225 Bolsover St.

6.30pm: Star Wars Trivia Night at the Victoria Tavern, 1 Musgrave St. Teams of up to 6 people, $5pp.

7pm-9:30pm: All ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry: $7, Skate Hire: Quads $1, Inlines $2. BBQ & snack shop available. Come in your Halloween costume for your chance to win a prize. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.

7.30pm: Old time/new vogue dance at Stanwell Hall. Music by TwoCan. Entry $10 which includes supper and lucky door.

7.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

8pm: The Sugar Daddies, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: Adrian Brown, Frenchville Sports Club.

TOMORROW

6am-10am: Yeppoon Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

10am-2pm: National Mosque Open Day and Food Festival at Rockhampton Mosque, cnr Fitzroy and Kent St. Q&A, morning tea, henna painting, food festival at 12.30pm.

11am-3pm: CQ Fair Day at Victoria Park. Celebrating the diversity of the CQ LGBTIQ community. DRag races, sausage sizzle, pet friendly (dogs must be on leads). talent quest. After party (18+) at Flamingos on Quay at 9am, $5 entry.

11am-10pm: Oktoberfest at Bell Park, Emu Park. Adults $15. Under 15 free.

11am: Yeppoon Races at Yeppoon Racecourse, Millroy Drive.

1.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

2.30pm: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km East of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information phone Don 49221788.

5pm: Rockhampton Girls Grammar Bulls 'n' Barrels rodeo at The Great Western Hotel. Tickets: $20pp, $15 high school students or seniors. $50 family pass.

6pm: Bridging Health Movie Night at Rockhampton All Blacks Sports Club, Lakes Creek Rd. Donation on entry. Phone Riccardo Yasso 0475 245 163.

6pm: After Race Day Party, DJ from 6pm w/ The Short Fall from 9pm til late, Strand Hotel.

7pm: Dirty Dicks Theatre Restaurant, Leichhardt Hotel , Bolsover St & Denham St. Cost $56. Highly comical stage show and three course banquet.

7.30pm: An old time/new vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall, Denison St. For more information, phone 49381860.

7.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

9pm: Kalum in the corner bar w/ Melbourne DJ Zac Waters supported by DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

9pm: DJ Keyes (Sydney) and Riley Boland, Zodiac Nightclub's Halloween party.

SUNDAY

7am-9am: Pink Ribbon fun run at CQUniversity gym, Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton. Pre-register online: $10 8km fun run, $10 4km fun run, $2 Kid's Dash. Register on the day: $15 8km fun run, $15 4km fun run, $2 Kid's Dash.

8am-12pm: Kern Arcade car park markets in Bolsover St.

8am-12pm: Pets in the Park Microchipping Day at Cedric Archer Park, Ian Besch Drive, Gracemere.

9am-1pm: Archer Park Rail Museum, Denison St, open until 1pm. Ride the Purrey Steam Tram, morning tea available.

10am: Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4km East of Rockhampton on Yeppoon Rd. For more information phone Don 49221788.

10am: Community Day at RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar, Canoona Rd. A RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter will be on display and there will be photos with the pilot, face painting, balloons and snow cones for the children and a sausage sizzle.

11am-2pm: Gracemere Social and Selling Markets at Waraburra School Hall. Stalls, food and family fun. Free entry.

1pm: Country Music Group at Yeppoon Town Hall. Entry $8, includes afternoon tea. Proceeds towards RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

1.30pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $48, Pensioner $42, Family (2 Adult + 2 Child) $138. Phone: 4927 4111.

4.30pm: HOWLoween Dog Walk at Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone St. $5 entry for the dog walk includes free HOWLoween dog tag and bandana.