72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Matty Holdsworth | 10th Nov 2016 4:16 PM
Frenchy, the World's worst adult, comes to Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre tonight.
Frenchy, the World's worst adult, comes to Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre tonight.

TODAY

9am-11am: HSA Big Breakfast, Wandal Community Centre Haig St. Bacon and egg burgers, sausage sizzle and a relaxing morning.

9am-Sunday 9pm: Travelling Film Festival. Selection of acclaimed world cinema screening this weekend only at BCC Cinemas

10am-10.30am: Lively Toddler Time, Rockhampton Regional Library

10am-11am: Colouring and Conversation, North Rocky Library.

10am-11am: Knitters and Knotters, Emu Park Library

10am-11am: Babytime, Emu Park Library

10.15am: Remembrance Day ceremony, Frenchville Sports Club

10.30am: Remembrance Day ceremony, Yeppoon RSL Club

10.30am-2.30pm: Remembrance Day ceremony and BBQ, Emu Park RSL Sub Branch.

11am: Remembrance Day ceremony, Anzac Park, Mt Morgan

1.30pm-3.30pm: Tech Trouble, Rockhampton Regional Library

3pm-4pm: Lively Chess, Rockhampton Regional Library

3pm: CQ Defence community support groups, Rockhampton Military Museum

5.00pm-6.00pm: Under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $4, includes skate hire.

7.00pm-9.30pm: All ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate hire - Quads Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate hire - Quads $1, Inlines $2. BBQ & snack shop available. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.

7.30pm: Famale of the Species, Pilbeam Theatre

8pm: Frenchy, World's Worst Adult, Pilbeam Theatre. Adult $29, Tertiary Student $23, Concession $23. In the last twelve months, praying mantis lookalike Frenchy has sold out all major Australian Comedy Festivals, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and debuted in iTunes' Top 30 with his first single, "Friendzone”.

9pm: DJ Nino Brown, RnB Takeover, The Giddy Goat

TOMORROW

10am-11am: Lively Rhyme Time, North Rocky Library

12pm: Karaoke with Calvin, Central Hotel

4pm: Dance Infusion: Dance, Dance, Dance, Pilbeam Theatre. Join the tap, jazz, classical ballet, contemporary & hip hop performers, take us on a magical journey through dance.

4pm-8pm: The Handmade Expo Market, Walter Pierce Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds

5.30pm: Eds Son, Frenchville Sports Club

5pm: Kickin For a Cure, 4Bs Rodeo, Great Western Hotel

5.30pm: Road to Glory Fight Night, Swan Park, Yeppoon. Muay thai and boxing action, $35 ringside, $20 general admission and u-10s free

7pm: Ryan Conway, Rockhampton Leagues Club

7pm-11.30pm: Over 28s night out, 70s and beyond night at Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets for $28 available from club28.com.au

7.30pm: Famale of the Species, Pilbeam Theatre

7.30pm-9pm: Old Fashioned Card Night, Alton Downs Hall

7.30pm: An Old Time/New Vogue dance will be held at the QRI hall on Saturday November 12 commencing at 7.30pm. For more information,please phone 49381860.

8.30pm: Thunderbirds, Frenchville Sports Club

9pm: Full Tilt, The Strand

9pm: Velocity, Criterion Hotel

SUNDAY

6am-10am: Yeppoon Community Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds

8am-12pm: Arcade Car Park Markets, Bolsolver St. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking, craft and beautiful fashion

8am-12pm: Suitcase Rummage, Lure Living Coffee Garden. Pick up a bargain before Christmas. To book a sire call Sam or DeeAnn on 4939 4229

9am-1pm: Purrey Steam Train rides, The Archer Park Rail Museum, Denison St. Bring the family along to look through the carriges and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the morse code table and lots more.

11am-2pm: DIY workshops, Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Preparing for the Holidays Workshops. Receive helpful tips on how to prepare for the holiday season ahead

2pm: Cent Sale, All Saints Community Centre cent sale at St David's Anglican Church on Simpson St, North Rocky.

central queensland great western hotel pilbeam theatre rockhampton whatson yeppoon

Adani confirms Carmichael mine construction start date

Adani confirms Carmichael mine construction start date

ADANI is confident when the $21.7 billion Carmichael coal and rail project will start construction.

Drop in to Afishionados for a beer or two

NEW LOOK: Husband and wife team Kristan and Aimee Casuscelli at Afisionados in Yeppoon which has just undergone renovations recently.

Aimee and Kristan Casuscelli sell up for seachange.

What caused this driver to crash into a creek?

A Toyota Landcruiser partially submerged in water along Nine Mile Rd, Pink Lily.

The man was fined $1702 following the ute rollover

Major upgrades announced for Bruce Highway

Works are set to begin on Bruce Highway

Safety and efficiency top priority for improvement works.

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
The day a magpie pushed this cyclist too far

KEEP AN EYE OUT: The change in season means a higher chance of swoops as magpies protect their young.

Rocky man claims self-defence after taking matter into his own hands

What's happening around the region in the next 72 hours

GIG GUIDE: Catch a live show this weekend

DON'T MISS: Aussie folk band Boy & Bear will play at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month as they bring their Limit of Love tour around the country.

LOOKING to catch a live gig around town this weekend?

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

Once Human's new album is an absolute stunner, with a new guitarist and a renwed vigour to take the world by storm.

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Follows the on-going legal battle between Rolling Stones and Trump

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

